‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 3: Three More Women Sent Home And Nick Viall Gets Help From A Popular Boy Band

Nick Viall is quickly going through his selection of women that were introduced to him in the season premiere of the 2017 season of The Bachelor. He started things out with 30 women hoping to win his heart and with which Nick hoped to find his true love. Now, we are heading into episode three and fans are already picking out their favorites and knowing who the villain or villains are in 2017. Next week, though, episode three will get the number down to just 15.

Yes, after just three episodes of The Bachelor, there will be exactly half the number of ladies who started out on the show.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

Starting things off in episode three of The Bachelor, Nick goes on a group date with seven contestants and they are Jasmine, Kristina, Corinne, Whitney, Danielle L., Christen, and Taylor. Together, they head out to a concert and are serenaded by none other than the Backstreet Boys, as reported by Reality Steve.

Believe it or not, Becca and Ashley I., from series past, went up on stage before the women and there is no real explanation as to why. During the after party, Corinne started gloating about having a nanny and it doesn’t sit so well with the rest of the women who confront her about that.

At the end of it all, Danielle L. received the group date rose from Nick and is safe for this week.

Nick’s 1-on-1 date for week three will be with Vanessa Grimaldi, who some fans are looking at as this season’s villain. They head out on a zero gravity date plane ride at California’s Long Beach Airport, and she does end up receiving a rose. According to a witness who spoke with Life and Style Mag, even though it was a rough ride, things went well for the couple.

“They were kissing passionately on the plane. She got airsick and threw up at one point. But otherwise, they had a great time.”

The second group date will have Nick going out with another seven girls, but this time, they will get some exercise in with track and field events. Brittany, Sarah, Jaimi, Dominique, Astrid, Alexis, and Rachel head out to learn from Olympians Allyson Felix, Michelle Carter, and Carl Lewis who are their coaches.

After doing a few events, Astrid ended up as the overall winner, but it was Rachel who received this group date rose. During the after party, Dominique was sent home by Nick and there is speculation that she may have had a bit too much to drink and gone from The Bachelor.

As is the case with some seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there is no cocktail party this time around. Instead, Nick and the remaining ladies have a pool party which has the group bringing back up the fact that Corinne bragged about having a nanny. This led to some group drama, controversy, and Corinne taking it upon herself to get all over Nick.

This leads to the rose ceremony elimination which saw two other women sent home and they are:

Christen Whitney

Brittany Farrar

It is often difficult to think that Nick Viall, or anyone, could figure out who they are meant to spend their life with, from a group of 30 women thrown at them all at once. Well, in just two weeks, Nick has managed to make it halfway through the selection of contestants on this season of The Bachelor, and after three episodes, the number will be down to 15. Sometimes, it isn’t so hard to be sent home if the Backstreet Boys sing out your exit.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]