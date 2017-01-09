French Authorities Want To Speak With Kim Kardashian After Robbery Suspects Nabbed In Paris

Kim Kardashian may soon be forced to relive the ordeal of her gunpoint robbery after as many as 16 suspects were recently nabbed in and around Paris.

French authorities may now be planning to travel all the way to New York to speak with the reality TV star about her early October nightmare experience and the men investigators now believe committed the brazen attack.

The 36-year-old wife of hip-hop star Kanye West was also bound and gagged after masked robbers stormed her luxury hotel suite and reportedly made off with millions in valuables as she frantically pleaded for her life.

Kardashian was in town with family members other than her husband attending Fashion Week. Investigators later reported at least five men attacked and handcuffed the hotel concierge at gunpoint and later forced him into opening up her private apartment.

At least two of the suspects were then able to make their way into Kardashian’s room, with some media outlets reporting at least some of them were dressed as police officers.

Among the items reportedly taken during the heist were a $4.5 million ring and a jewelry box containing other valuables estimated with a worth of $5.6 million.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star immediately left Paris after the terrifying incident and has rarely talked about it in public since returning to her Hollywood home to be with her husband and two young children.

The men taken into custody by French police have been described as “career criminals” who police zoomed in on and had under surveillance for weeks after recovering one of the suspects DNA at the crime scene.

In the hours after the attack, a shaken Kardashian was seen meeting with her husband in New York after hastily flying back to the States on a private jet arranged for her.

The strain of it all clearly took a toll on Kardashian, who since then has kept a much lower public profile and only returned to social media over the New Year holiday. Over that same time, filming for the family’s long-running show completely halted.

The impact felt by West has also been undeniable. Not long after the incident, he was also hospitalized at a California hospital for nine days for what was described as mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation following a “psychotic episode.”

After finally being released, West remained under outpatient care and has often appeared to be less than his normally outspoken self.

In a recent promo for an upcoming KUWTK episode, Kardashian appears openly discussing all her family’s struggles related to the incident. At one point, she tearfully laments that “they’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

In the same promo, Kanye West is also shown crying over the phone as he pleads with someone, “Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on.”

Shockingly, Kardashian was without any security detail on the night of the robbery, as primary bodyguard Pascal Duvier had been assigned to guard other family members who had gone out for a night on the town.

That stunning revelation prompted some to question if things truly happened as they were being reported by the reality TV family, with some even openly wondering if the entire incident may have been staged for attention and ultimately TV ratings.

Kardashian later sued one news outlet for reporting such theories as news, and the website publicly apologized for its actions just before she agreed to drop all legal proceedings.

The new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to the airwaves on E! in early March.

