Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Tom Hiddleston Won Big At The Golden Globes, Are They Still Talking?

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dated for a few months last year and last night, Hiddleston won big at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Months after splitting from the 27-year-old singer, Hiddleston won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role in The Night Manager. Right away, fans weighed in on Twitter with funny comments and memes regarding Swift and whether or not she was watching her actor ex-boyfriend.

Taylor Swift at home watching Tom Hiddleston at the #GoldenGlobes like: pic.twitter.com/cQqJ9dNHY0 — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) January 9, 2017

Taylor Swift never said a thing about the awards show, but because it is one of Hollywood’s biggest nights of the year, there is at least a small chance that she was tuned into the show as Hiddleston accepted his award. Romper also pointed out that Swift may be just like other 20-somethings who have done stranger things to “check in” on their exes.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston went public with their romance in June of last year and split sometime in late summer.

“[Taylor Swift] felt he wanted to take the relationship to be too public,” a source close to the situation told E! News at the time of their breakup, “and she was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity.”

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were featured in beach photos in June of last year and after going public with their romance, they were photographed sightseeing in Italy before traveling to Australia, where Hiddleston was filming Thor: Ragnarok. They also visited Hiddleston’s mom in the U.K. and Swift’s parents in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Swift and the actor were first seen reportedly “getting flirty” with one another at last year’s Met Gala in New York in May. As a People Magazine report revealed, an Instagram video shared at the time featured them dancing together to T.I.’s “Bring ‘Em Out.” Although Taylor Swift was dating Calvin Harris at the time of the event, they broke up weeks later and multiple sources confirmed to People Magazine that there was no cheating involved.

After Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston split last year, rumors began swirling in regard to their breakup and as time continued, they faced rumors of a possible reconciliation. In November, New York Magazine suggested that Swift had hinted at a reunion with Hiddleston when her private plane was reportedly seen in London. At the same time, Lainey Gossip claimed Swift’s plane had landed at Stansted airport, where she had landed while visiting Hiddleston and his family when they were dating.

In response to the report, however, a source close to Hiddleston confirmed to Gossip Cop that he and Taylor Swift were not back together.

While anther outlet claimed Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were still in touch, a source close to the situation assured Gossip Cop that the report was 100 percent “not true.”

Since their breakup, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have not publicly dated anyone new, although Hiddleston was briefly linked to actress Priyanka Chopra after last year’s Emmy Awards.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]