Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Attack

Donald Trump responded Monday morning to Meryl Streep following her Golden Globes acceptance speech attack that took aim at the President-elect. Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and for the duration of her six-minute speech denounced and criticized Donald Trump. During her Golden Globes speech, Meryl Streep specifically attacked Donald Trump for what many characterized as the mockery of a disabled journalist Serge Kovaleski in November 2015. Donald Trump responded to Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech attack on Monday both in an interview and on Twitter.

Recalling the contested incident, Meryl Streep denounced Donald Trump’s treatment of Kovaleski as the worst performance of the year.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.”

Although she never mentioned him by name, the target of Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech political attack was obviously Donald Trump.

Speaking to the New York Times Monday morning, Donald Trump responded to the attack, explaining that he wasn’t surprised by Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech attack because the Golden Globe winner is a “Hillary lover” and one of those “liberal movie people,” recalling that Meryl Streep even introduced Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention last summer. Donald Trump also denied that he was mocking Kovaleski, saying, “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing.”

Finally, Donald Trump stated in the New York Times interview this morning that despite Meryl Streep’s denunciation during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, plenty of Hollywood stars would be present at his inauguration, saying “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars.”

“All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”

Following the interview, Donald Trump characteristically took to Twitter to further respond to Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech attack, going so far as to imply that the Golden Globes award-winning actress is a five-letter word – one can only assume that it was not a complimentary one.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

While Meryl Streep was not the only actress to make the Golden Globes political, her acceptance speech attack has drawn the most attention both from supportive liberals and from outraged conservatives. Joining Donald Trump in his caustic response to Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech attack, Sean Hannity and Tomi Lahren both took to Twitter in support of the President-elect.

This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel. https://t.co/jZVRviw7jw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 9, 2017

Oh no!! What will @realDonaldTrump do without the support of the liberal Hollywood elite?! Oh I know, he will Make America Great Again. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 9, 2017

Unapologetic as ever, Donald Trump’s characteristic response to Meryl Streep and her Golden Globes acceptance speech attack comes after a difficult week for the President-elect as American intelligence presented proof that Russia interfered in the November 2016 presidential elections.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]