‘House Of Cards’ Season 5: 2017 Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything We Know

Netflix’s House of Cards will return for to our screens for its fifth season in 2017. However, the streaming provider is still keeping hush when it comes to details around the new season. In this article, we’ll look at possible release dates, casting rumors, when to expect a trailer and everything we know so far about the new season of the political drama House of Cards.

Will there be a House of Cards Season 5?

Before House of Cards Season 4 had finished airing, speculation arose that it would be the last. According to the Daily Express, Netflix announced in January 2016 that the show’s creator Beau Willimon will step down as showrunner ahead of Season 5 – casting doubt over the future of the show. Whilst Willimon has left the show to found the Action Group Network, Netflix was quick to squash rumors that his departure would see an end to the show, announcing that Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese will serve as showrunners.

Gibson and Pugliese joined House of Cards as senior writers in 2014 and have been involved in the show’s direction over recent years, meaning they should be capable of continuing Willimon’s vision. That being said, there’s still reports suggesting that House of Cards’ new showrunners are struggling to maintain the high standards set by Willimon.

When will House of Cards Season 5 be released?

Despite those aforementioned reports, Netflix continues to insist that House of Cards will be released in 2017 as planned. However, the streaming provider is yet to confirm exactly when. That being said, according to Den of Geek, new seasons of House of Cards typically release on Netflix during either late February or early March. Netflix always releases new original series on Friday, meaning that either February 24 or March 3 would be a safe bet when it comes to a House of Cards’ Season 5 release date.

Of course, that would place House of Cards Season 5 not too far away. With that in mind, a trailer for the new season is expected to be imminent. The first trailer for Season 4 premiered on February 10 last year. If Netflix releases their Season 5 trailer in a similar window, it would suggest the whole season is on track for a timely release.

Which cast members are returning for House of Cards Season 5?

Netflix is yet to officially confirm any casting for House of Cards Season 5. However, several assumptions can still be made. It’s pretty much a given at this point that Kevin Spacey will reprise his role as the show’s main character Frank Underwood. He’ll also very likely be joined by Robin Wright, who plays Frank’s husband Claire Underwood in the political drama. The pair are likely to be joined in the new season by Doug Stamper, played by Michael Character – another character who has featured in the show from the offset.

Mahershala Ali as Remy Danton, Jayne Atkinson as Catherine Durant and Elizabeth Marvel as Heather Dunbar are all also expected to feature in the new season. However, House of Cards’ new showrunners have hinted that they also plan to introduce a number of new characters in Season 5.

In terms of new faces, it’s currently rumored that both Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott will appear in the series as new characters in Season 5. However, those characters are yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and as such, we know very little about them. The aforementioned upcoming trailer for Season 5 may provide a first glimpse.

House of Cards Season 5 is expected to return to Netflix in early 2017.

