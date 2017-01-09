‘One Piece: Thousand Storm’ Release Schedule Confirmed: Special Bonuses For iOS And Android Mobile Multiplayer RPG Game Pre-Registration Says Bandai Namco

One Piece: Thousand Storm is coming to Western countries, confirmed publishers Bandai Namco. Pre-registration for the multiplayer Role-Playing Game (RPG) has been thrown open to stateside players.

Japanese arcade, mobile and home video game publisher, Bandai Namco, confirmed it will be introducing mobile role-playing game based on immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece, to the western countries. The publisher hinted the game will be launched in winter. Surprisingly, there’s very little delay involved for a game that was recently launched in Japan. Moreover, the publisher has promised special bonuses for pre-registering for the game.

One Piece: Thousand Storm is based on One Piece manga. It is a 3D role-playing game title that has been made for iOS as well as Android platform. Pre-registration is currently live on the game’s official website. One Piece is one of the most popular manga that is released weekly. The manga has been one of the longest running anime and manga series created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. The current year is quite important to One Piece manga and its creators as it marks the series’ 20th anniversary. Mangaka Oda has promised several twists as well as transitions in the manga.

One Piece has inspired several games in the past. In fact, One Piece: Burning Blood game has been making quite a few waves in the manga-inspired gaming world. The game was launched last year, and is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Xbox One.

First 50,000 people who pre-register for One Piece: Thousand Storm will receive three berry cards and five rainbow coins, while first 100,000 people will get three Trafalgar Law Medals and five rainbow coins.

The creators are reintroducing One Piece: Thousand Storm, with an RPG (Role Playing Game) approach. Moreover, the game will also support multiplayer mode. The iOS as well as the Android version of the game allows up to three players to join a gaming session and play simultaneously. As expected, the game starts off with the manga’s most popular characters, Luffy D. Monkey, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp. As the game progresses, the rest of the characters from the Straw Hat Pirates participate as well.

The creators of the game have promised a simplified control system. Players can control their chosen One Piece character in One Piece: Thousand Storm singlehandedly. A simple flick is enough to protect the player against an attack or avoid it altogether. Even complex actions during battle portions of the game can be executed in just a single move. It is possible that the game developers could have included a virtual button that, when used, unleashes complex maneuvers and a combination of actions known as “combo attacks”.

Interestingly, One Piece: Thousand Storm features the highly anticipated “Gear Fourth” transformation of Luffy. The transformation has been illustrated by mangaka Oda in recent chapters of One Piece. It is a very powerful transformation that Luffy rarely uses. It annihilates the enemy but uses up a lot of energy. Besides the gear fourth transformation, other power skills such as Sabo and Ace’s “Hiken Fire Fist” is also available. As the game progresses, players will also be able to perform Law’s “Gamma Knife” attack and Doflamigo’s “Birdcage” move. The creators have promised many more such “finishing” moves. Needless to add, the immersive 3D gameplay could offer a whole new gaming experience with one of the most loved Japanese manga and anime characters.

One Piece manga is currently on chapter 851, wherein, most of the Straw Hats pirates are on Big Mom’s Whole Cake Island, and are facing powerful opponents. It is likely that mangaka Oda is contemplating transitioning One Piece manga into a new arc after ending the long-running Big Mom arc.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]