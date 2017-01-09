Justin Bieber Returns To Instagram As Selena Gomez Reclaims Social Media Crown With New Posts

After Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez staged their war of words on Instagram in August, Bieber famously exited Instagram, and his on-again, off-again songstress girlfriend subsequently took a three-month hiatus. Now both Justin and Selena are lighting up Instagram again, with a catch to Bieber’s return and a surprise hint at a reunion from Gomez.

“After taking a much-too-long hiatus, Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram,” Hollywood Life told readers this month.

Although Justin’s new Instagram account has already attracted thousands of followers, there’s a catch to what appears on Bieber’s social media platform, noted the media outlet. Justin’s feed is reportedly “up to his manager, Scooter Braun.”

Translation: Those photos of Bieber with his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie that caused such hostility from his fans (and a showdown with Selena) probably won’t appear on Justin’s Instagram in the near future. Instead, look for music news instead of personal insights into Bieber’s romantic life, although there are plenty of pictures of Justin on the new account to cheer up his Beliebers.

What really caused Bieber to exit from Instagram? Hollywood Life pointed out that it wasn’t until Justin’s romance with Sofia “that everything went south REALLY quickly.” In addition to the backlash from Bieber’s followers about Richie, Justin’s ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin as well as Gomez added to the drama.

But although Bieber dramatically exited his own Instagram account, his father has kept Justin’s image alive and well on the social media platform, pointed out Just Jared.

“Fulfilling the dream,” wrote proud papa Jeremy Bieber.

Fulfilling the dream #nhlbound A photo posted by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

And while Justin Bieber has continued to avoid having his own Instagram account, he’s alive and well on another social media platform, Twitter.

“Life is good,” tweeted Justin on January 6.

In 2017, however, it’s not just Bieber who’s lighting up social media again. Selena is making her comeback known by reclaiming her own social media crown. Elle told readers that “the queen is back to claim her throne,” noting that following her three-month social media hiatus from August 12 to November 25, the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress is slaying them with new selfies.

Selena shared not just one but two posts that stirred up excitement, with fans speculating that it could be a sneak peek at the new Latin music she and Mexican singer Paulina Rubio are creating.

In addition to the musical news, the songstress reminded her followers that she’s also an actress by turning to social media to hint at a possible Wizards of Waverly Place reunion. Getting help from her former co-star David Henrie, she posted Snapchats that included a discussion of their characters.

“Justin’s got like 15 children, and Alex is single.”

Wizards of Waverly Place fans responded almost immediately, pleading for the hint of a reunion to turn into a magical reality.

Selena and David Henrie talking about #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace reunion and we're like YES, PLEASE! ???? pic.twitter.com/GnW26O3PLn — Selena Gomez Updates (@GomezIsland) January 8, 2017

Wizards of Waverly Place producer Todd J. Greenwald hopped onto the reunion bandwagon, offering his own insights into a possible reboot.

“I’m thinking a grown-up theatrical version of #wowp would be kinda fresh. #reboot,” he tweeted.

With Gomez getting fans to go gaga over her newest posts, is there any chance that Bieber will make 2017 the year when he takes the plunge back into having his own Instagram account? In November, Justin caused fans to hope when he teased a possible return to Instagram at a concert, reported Billboard.

Bieber had exited the social media platform in August, but he excited a London audience with a question that made some think he would return to posting those shirtless selvies.

“Who thinks I should get my Instagram back?”

However, Justin quickly turned the hope to heartbreak by joking that he is “90 percent sure” that Instagram is “for the devil” and that it is “hell,” making his decision clear.

“Nah, I don’t want to get my Instagram back… I’m sure,” Bieber told the disappointed crowd. “I think hell is Instagram. I’m 90 percent sure. We get sent to hell, we get like locked in the Instagram server.”

[Featured Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images]