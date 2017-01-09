Emma Stone Reunites With Andrew Garfield, Reacts To His Kiss With Ryan Reynolds

It’s been more than a year since Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke up, so seeing each other again after a long time must have brought excitement between the exes. The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars reunited at the recent AFI Awards luncheon held in Beverly Hills. According to Us Weekly, the former lovebirds were happy to see one another.

According to the magazine, the 28-year-old actress approached the table of her ex-boyfriend. The two chatted for a bit, and he introduced her to everyone at his table. She shook everyone’s hands and was very friendly. The Arizona-born performer attended the event because her latest film, La La Land, which also stars Ryan Gosling, was included in AFI’s 10 Movies of the Year for 2016. Garfield’s films Silence by Martin Scorsese and Hacksaw Ridge by Mel Gibson were also part of the list.

Before leaving the event, the 33-year-old actor reportedly stopped by his ex-girlfriend’s table to bid farewell. They talked for a bit, and he even showed her his bracelet, which she seemed to like. Despite the breakup, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have nothing but good things to say about each other. They also don’t have a hard time expressing their affection for one another.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month, the American-British heartthrob and five more actors, which include Jeff Bridges and Casey Affleck, were asked random questions. When it was Andrew’s turn, he was asked who he would pick to be his companion if he was on a desert island.

“Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he replied. “She’s all right. She can come.”

A few months before that interview, Stone revealed to Vogue how she feels for her ex-boyfriend. The two dated for four years, but they decided to end their relationship. However, the award-winning actress may still have feelings for her former lover.

“Someone I still love very much,” she said.

Having openly admitted their love for each other, it wouldn’t be surprising if Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reunited for good.

When Ryan Gosling was asked to get his award for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, the British actor kissed Ryan Reynolds, who failed to snatch the award. The Twitter world went crazy over the two Hollywood hunks’ kiss, and it was even made into a GIF.

While Ryan Gosling was winning, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were kissing. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6yUIYoa8g4 — 9GAG (@9GAG) January 9, 2017

During an interview with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, Emma was asked what she thought of Andrew’s kiss with Ryan. She had a hard time believing that her ex-boyfriend locked lips with Blake Lively’s hubby. However, the correspondent showed her and her co-star a video clip of the controversial smooch.

“They did?!” she said as she turned away to hide her reaction. “That’s hilarious.”

“I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know?” Gosling jokingly added. “Good for them.”

“I’m happy for them, too,” she agreed.

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips ???? during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Of course, Andrew’s kiss with Ryan was just a joke, which means that his heart still probably belongs to Stone. According to the Mirror, the actor gave her a standing ovation when she won the Best Actress Award at the Golden Globes. He was the only one standing and clapping as she delivered her speech.

Many people wanted to see Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reunite, and it finally happened at the AFI Awards and Golden Globes. Now, they are hoping to see the exes get back together for good. According to E! News, the reason for their split was due to their busy schedules. Maybe once the former lovers have achieved their career goals, they can focus on their relationship.

“There is definitely still love for each other there,” the insider explained. “They remain close and are on good terms.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]