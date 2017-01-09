Was Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Relationship Fake? Meek’s Alleged ‘Side Chick’ Claims Romance Was ‘Contrived’

Nicki Minaj confirmed her split from Meek Mill on social media last week, but she’s now being bombarded with “fake” accusations amid reports suggesting their romance may have been nothing but a publicity stunt.

A woman claiming to be one of Meek’s “side chicks” recently spoke out about Mill and Nicki’s relationship, alleging that she and the rapper were in a relationship while he was thought to be dating Nicki and that Mill told her that his and Minaj’s romance was all “contrived.”

According to DallasBlack.com, a leaked email from Mill’s supposed other woman, which was reportedly sent to Fameolous, claims that Nicki and Meek faked their romance for publicity and money while also alleging that Mill had supposedly been seeing other women while he was thought to be dating Minaj.

According to the screen shot of the email uploaded to Instagram, the woman, who is alleging Meek cheated on Minaj with her, is claiming that Nicki and Mill came to an arrangement to make it appear as though they were dating and an official couple following Minaj’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels.

The anonymous sender, who is alleging to be one of the women Meek was with while allegedly dating Nicki, then went on to claim in the email that Meek allegedly “gave [her] a timeline” of how his and Minaj’s romance was set to play out, suggesting that the twosome may even have planned their breakup.

“It was all contrived so that they would both make [money],” the emailer wrote of Nicki and Meek dating prior to their breakup, claiming that the supposed arrangement was “so [Nicki doesn’t] look like she needed [Safaree].”

Neither Meek nor Minaj have spoken out about the publicity stunt rumors nor have either confirmed that Mill’s supposed bevy of other women lead to his and Nicki’s apparent breakup, though Bossip did report last month that the rapper had supposedly cheated on Minaj with at least one other woman.

Bossip reported in December that Meek’s supposed “ongoing cheating” was the driving force between his and Minaj’s breakup, though neither have confirmed the allegations.

“Nicki [Minaj] and Meek [Mill] are indeed broken up, he’s bought a new home and they no longer live together,” the site claimed in December, adding that Nicki was upset about Mill’s supposed “side chicks.”

But while one of Meek’s alleged “side chicks” now appears to be speaking out to brand Nicki and Mill’s relationship fake, it’s not just those claiming to be insiders who are calling Minaj’s now former romance a publicity stunt.

A number of social media users also took to Twitter after Minaj announced their breakup on January 5, claiming that Nicki and Mill’s romance and subsequent breakup was supposedly “fake” and nothing but a publicity stunt.

“Nicki and Meek… Big publicity stunt,” @Smallzlikeyo tweeted out, while @hez_gawd wrote online, “I think Mill and Minaj’s relationship was a publicity stunt.”

“Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were never together for real,” @_CoDidd added amid the publicity stunt speculation. “That whole ‘relationship’ was fake.”

Urban Islandz first claimed that Minaj and Mill were no strangers to a publicity stunt within their relationship, be it real or fake, last year, claiming that Nicki and Meek’s supposed social media drama in which they appeared to slam each other in scathing posts in October was faked to hype up Mill’s mixtape DC4.

“Even while they were fighting on social media they were still texting each other and laughing,” a source said at the time, seemingly suggesting that Minaj was behind the alleged publicity stunt which came just weeks before the she announced their breakup. “The way Nicki sees it, there is no such thing as bad publicity because publicity is what get your brand out there and make people more interested in your music.”

But while Minaj and Mill have not yet responded to the “fake” and “publicity stunt” accusations or claims Meek may have cheated, Nicki is making it pretty clear that she’s very much single.

Nicki took to Twitter on January 5 to confirm that she was single, though she did not mention Mill by name in her post.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Minaj tweeted out to her more than 20 million followers after weeks of rumors suggesting she and Meek had undergone a breakup heading into 2017. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Do you think Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s relationship was all a publicity stunt?

