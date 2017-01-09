Is Blac Chyna Not Ashamed Of Taunting Us With Her Assets?

Blac Chyna did not seem to be too ashamed of taunting us with her newly revealed assets, just two months after giving birth to her second child, Dream Kardashian. The reality TV star, not long after the clock stuck midnight on Saturday, made her mark by unabashedly strolling into the 1 Oak nightclub at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, while fiancé Rob Kardashian stayed home in Los Angeles with their nearly 2-month-old baby. Blac Chyna seemed relatively unashamed of flaunting off her assets, saying that “I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out. New moms need a night out.”

“It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far. If I were in Paris or New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

The Rob and Chyna reality TV star entered the Las Vegas club sporting a figure hugging cocktail dress for her first official night out since the birth of baby Dream Kardashian on November 10 last year. Chyna did not hold back on showcasing her hourglass figure in the light pink, skin tight dress, seeming shamelessly to not shy away from close-ups of her assets. The deep v-neckline on her dress showing off more than an eye full of her taunting bosom. Her plentiful booty was also impossible to miss. The confident model even turning the camera upside down to ensure every inch of her voluptuous backside was revealed.

Not long after entering 1 Oak, a favored club of the Kardashian family members, Blac Chyna got to see her daughter’s face when cocktail waitresses from the club brought oversized pictures of Chyna, her husband Rob, and their daughter Dream’s faces to the V.I.P. table where Chyna was seen laughing and taking pictures of the event with her iPhone. Hanging with her friends inside the club, along with the club’s owner, Eli Pacino, the mother of two did not seem to be partaking in the alcoholic onslaught, instead choosing to sing along to songs being played by DJ Gusto while her crew got down and dirty.

As reality TV film crews followed the teasing TV star around for the night, Chyna gave fans a tiny glimpse as to what they can expect from the recently renewed show Rob and Chyna on E! during the second season. She enlightened the show’s fans, hinting to the future by saying that, “Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people, while eating healthy and just focusing on what’s important.”

The crowd cheered for Chyna as her entourage became her unofficial videographers, capturing the star’s audacious bodily movements to the music for all her fans, in real time.

Chyna also gave her fans an unembarrassed look at her enormous breakfast spread from the hotel, which included a mammoth order of pancakes, sausage, bacon and cheesy scrambled eggs. She also included pics of the 1 Oak sign, the Mirage entry doors, and an inside look at almost every moment of her kid-free and wild night out. When asked if she was ashamed by her fuller figure, the mother-of-two’s reply did not seem to be of too much concern.

“I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out, and I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

The reality TV star does not seem to ashamed at taunting us with her assets, hoping to get healthier and build a stronger relationship with fiancé Rob during the couple’s reality TV series which is said to premier during 2017.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]