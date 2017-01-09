WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Vs. The Miz Plus Other Title Matches Added In ‘Royal Rumble’

The Royal Rumble match is inching closer and closer to finally happening, and a lot of fans are already wondering what matches will accompany the main event. The WWE still has four hours of action to fill and rumors are swirling that the company is looking for championship matches to populate the Royal Rumble.

According to Cageside Seats, there are already some matches that are officially announced for the Royal Rumble. Predictably, the two Heavyweight championship belts are going to be decided at the Royal Rumble.

The first one is Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. There is also AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE World Championship to represent the Smackdown brand. Lastly, Charlotte vs. Bayley will be facing off for the Raw Women’s championship.

While the WWE normally peppers the Royal Rumble with mediocre matches before the championship bouts. Blasting News has reported that the other matches this Royal Rumble will be a bit different.

True to the royal moniker, the Rumble will reportedly consist of other championship matches that will definitely make fans happy. Here are some of the rumored championship matches that will be added to the Royal Rumble.

Dean Ambrose Vs. The Miz

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz is arguably the best wrestling feud as of this moment. And having them battle it out at the Royal Rumble could be the cherry on top of the cake. The Miz is currently doing some of his best heel work in years while Ambrose is definitely right there with him.

The dynamic between the two has been amazing. Ambrose’s never-back-down hero is such a perfect compliment to The Miz’s arrogant and cheating villain. This is a complete throwback to how WWE feuds were done in the past and is certainly one of the must-see wrestling angles on Smackdown right now. It is a crying shame that the two are not vying for the heavyweight championships.

The Royal Rumble is a great place for the two to settle their feud. Plus, it certainly will be a big bonus to those who are buying this expensive pay-per-view. The chances of this match getting made in the Royal Rumble are extremely high.

Alexa Bliss Vs. Becky Lynch

The women of the Raw brand are already well represented at the Royal Rumble with a title match. So it should come to no surprise that the queens of Smackdown should get their own bout at the Royal Rumble, too.

Ever since Alexa Bliss got the women’s Smackdown title from Becky Lynch, the latter has been trying hard to get it back. The Royal Rumble is just the perfect setting for the two to finally settle their differences. The WWE is probably going to announce this sometime during the next Smackdown.

Another intriguing prospect is the masked female luchador that makes sporadic appearances at Smackdown. There are some rumors saying that she will finally be revealed at the Royal Rumble.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Club

Cesaro and Sheamus are doing some great work as tag team champions for the Raw brand. But one has to wonder when the two will finally go their separate ways and start working as singles competitors again. While some people may point to the New Day as the likely duo to battle Cesaro and Sheamus at the Royal Rumble, rumor has it that the WWE will go with the tag team champions vs. The Club at the Royal Rumble instead.

According to the same article, the WWE are positioning the duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be crowned the new WWE tag team champions. Maybe the Royal Rumble will be the best place to have this happen. This could lead to an interesting three-way feud between the New Day, The Club, and Cesaro and Sheamus.

