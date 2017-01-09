James Kennedy Could Inherit Millions From Godfather George Michael

James Kennedy could be set to receive a large inheritance from his late godfather George Michael. Kennedy, a club DJ and cast member on the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, is one of several celebrity godchildren who will likely receive money from the Wham! superstar, who was found dead in his London home on Christmas Day. George Michael’s massive $128 million estate is expected to be divided among his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, and boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, as well as his multiple godchildren, according to the Daily Mail.

In addition to Kennedy, Michael’s godchildren include Roman and Harley Kemp, who are the offspring of his onetime Wham! bandmate Shirlie Holliman and Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp. Spice Girl Geri Halliwell’s daughter Bluebell, who is the godchild of George’s longtime former lover, Kenny Goss, is also expected to be named in the will.

According to Page Six, George’s estate includes the $6.1 million Oxfordshire home where he died, as well as a $9.8 million home in north London, a $3 million property in Los Angeles, and a lavish $4.3 million beach home in Sydney, Australia. James Kennedy’s godfather also reportedly invested his money in art with the help of Goss, who is an art dealer.

While James Kennedy could get millions of dollars from his late godfather, a large cut of the late singer’s fortune is expected to go to his older sister, Melanie. Michael’s 55-year-old sister worked as his hairstylist and make-up artist throughout his career and was very close to him.

Sadly, James Kennedy was not close to George in recent years. While he has detailed happy childhood Christmases with the late superstar, James wrote on Instagram that he was “heartbroken” that they never got to speak again after a long estrangement.

Rest In Peace George I'm heartbroken we never got to speak again after so many years, I can't believe this has happened, please watch over me in heaven Godfather. Enjoy paradise I love you. ❤️ A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

According to The Sun, James Kennedy revealed that he hadn’t seen his godfather in over 10 years after his father, Andros Georgiou, had a falling out with the “Careless Whisper” singer.

“He was like a second dad but we never really got to talk again, which is heartbreaking,” Kennedy said after his godfather’s sudden death at age 53.

“That really upset me the most. I always thought that once I get older, make a little money to travel myself I could just go find him. It was a matter of people being stubborn and thinking there was more time then there actually is.”

James works as a DJ, but he may already be wealthy on his own. Indeed, Kennedy enjoyed a privileged childhood, as his record producer father managed Wham! at one time. James even drives a BMW. Still, although they weren’t on speaking terms at the time of his death, it wouldn’t be a surprise if George left James a hefty share of his fortune. The late singer clearly doted on his godchildren, even though he never wanted to have kids of his own.

“I’ve got godchildren,” the singer once said, according to the Independent. “Thank God I didn’t have children – can you imagine being George Michael’s son or daughter. I don’t think having Elton [John] as your dad would be as embarrassing as having George Michael as your father.”

Richmond, London Mate ???????? A photo posted by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

James Kennedy recently posted that he returned to his London hometown for the first time in 10 years, a sign that he may have flown home to attend his late godfather’s upcoming memorial services. While details have not yet been confirmed, two memorial services are reportedly being planned for later this month, with the singer’s longtime pal Elton John slated to play at one of them.

Take a look at the video below to see James Kennedy getting chewed out by his boss Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]