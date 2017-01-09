Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Metallic Ralph Lauren Dress

Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress who turned Hollywood A-lister, looked ultra-glam in a golden body-fitting Ralph Lauren gown, at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. The hand-embroidered piece has a plunging neckline and was custom made for Priyanka. Chopra wore her hair in her usual middle part with loose waves. The 34-year-old Quantico actress accessorized her elegant look with a bold diamond pendant. This was Priyanka’s first time attending the Golden Globe Awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sofía Vergara and Chopra got a kick out of their matching gowns and posed together for a series of photos and videos. Vergara uploaded a video on Instagram of the two dancing in their golden duds.

The two actresses also took part in InStyle’s elevator video series. Priyanka posted a humorous video of herself and Vergara fixing one another’s dress in an elevator.

#GoldenGlobes @sofiavergara A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Priyanka has made a successful international debut with the American television show, Quantico. Chopra is currently starring in the movie adaptation of Baywatch which will release later this year. In addition to her television gigs, Priyanka also presented this year’s Oscar awards.

The Lebanese-born American actress confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards. Chopra announced the winners in movies and television during the evening’s events. Chopra presented alongside famous Hollywood actresses like Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, and Brie Larson.

Presenting this evening at The @GoldenGlobes, @PriyankaChopra arrives in a Ralph Lauren Collection one-of-a-kind hand-embroidered gold evening dress. #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Chopra was recently appointed UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka was recognized at the UNICEF’s 70th Anniversary gala at the United Nations headquarters in New York, according to People. The Quantico actress posed for a number of photos alongside David Beckham, who presented her with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadorship during the night’s celebration.

In India, Chopra was involved with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. The Baywatch star is said to be a longtime advocate for the rights of women.

RELATED ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR:

Priyanka Chopra Takes On New Role As Global Goodwill Ambassador Of UNICEF

Priyanka Chopra: Breaking Bollywood Stereotypes In ‘Quantico,’ Priyanka Talks Success, Hindi Songs, Hindi Movies, And Gives New York House Tour [Video]

Priyanka Chopra Goes Nude For Sexy ‘Quantico’ Role? Bollywood Heroine Talks Nudity In Hot Hollywood Scenes

Priyanka Chopra, ‘Quantico’ Star Called Out For Insensitive ‘Traveller’ Shirt

Taylor Swift’s Ex Tom Hiddleston Loves Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Dresses

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the red carpet. Chopra’s white Oscar gown was among the top trending Oscar red carpet dresses of 2016, according to Google.

Priyanka and Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift’s ex, hit it off at the 2016 Emmy Awards thanks to Chopra’s super glamorous red, Jason Wu dress. Chopra appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show and was complimented on how she looked in her chic dress.

“I walked out with this big train, and I did it for the first time, because I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so pretty, and I feel princess-y … And after I twirled once, I was twirling all night… Then, onstage, Tom [Hiddleston] made me twirl, and I was only twirling.”

The Quantico star told Jimmy Fallon, “This was my Marilyn Monroe moment.”

Priyanka Chopra And Success In Hollywood

Priyanka currently plays the lead role of Alex Parrish in Quantico. Priyanka told Complex magazine she chose Quantico from 26 other scripts. Priyanka filmed for Baywatch during the same time as Quantico. Priyanka Chopra is among the world’s ten highest-paid television actresses, with Quantico and endorsements netting her $11 million in earnings, according to Forbes.

Priyanka received a “Miss World” title in 2000 and had starred in more than 50 Bollywood films. Chopra said it was difficult to break through stereotypes. Bollywood fans consider Priyanka’s success in America as a major accomplishment. The U.S. has been warming up to the former pageant queen rather quickly.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]