Criss Angel Finds Love…For The First Time?

Criss Angel is making magic—and it’s not just at the Luxor. The 49-year-old illusionist is smitten with his new girlfriend, Latina pop singer Belinda Peregrin. Angel has taken to Twitter to profess his love for the 27-year-old pop star, going so far as to describe her as “the love of my life.” In a series of new tweets, Criss Angel made it clear that he has found his soulmate in Belinda.

Of his new lady love, Angel wrote: “I’m nothing without you.”

Angel also wrote that he has never loved anyone the way he loves Belinda, and he credited his new girlfriend. who has also been popping up in his magic acts, with helping to make him the best man he can be.

“I’ve never loved anyone before you,” Criss tweeted. “You make me want to be the best man I’m capable of….’Real Magic’ Pure Love Forever Mi Amor.”

I've never loved anyone before you. You make me want to be the best man I'm capable of. Your amazing- "Real Magic" Pure Love Forever Mi Amor https://t.co/OYFtyPaL6Z — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) January 2, 2017

Criss Angel’s declaration that he has never loved anyone before is interesting. Angel has been married two times before, to Joann Winkhart, whom he divorced in 2006 after five years together, and Shaunyl Benson, the mother of Angel’s toddler son, Johnny. According to TMZ, Angel and Benson divorced in October, 2015 after a one-year marriage.

In the past, Criss Angel has been secretive about his personal life. He didn’t publicly admit to being married to Benson, or even having a son, until his little boy was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. At the time, Angel canceled his Vegas magic act and rushed to Australia to be by his son’s side, but fans were blindsided by the bombshell that he had a secret family.

Criss told People that his son’s diagnosis came just as he and Benson were splitting up. Angel, who has a 10-year, 10-show-a-weekcontract at the Luxor in Las Vegas, said he has never missed one show prior to his son’s leukemia diagnosis. The medical emergency (Johnny is now in remission) also helped the Mindfreak Live star to maintain a close relationship with his ex.

“Honestly, we are really good friends. Whenever I need anything, I know that Criss is there,” Benson told People. “At the end of the day, it makes Johnny happy to see his parents interacting happily and … it makes me happy seeing my son happy.”

But many of Angel’s other relationships didn’t end well. Angel’s first wife, Joann Winkhart Sarantakos, accused the magic man of mental abuse during their marriage. In a statement to People, Criss blasted his ex-wife, saying her claims about him were “inaccuracies, blatant lies and misrepresentations” made up to extort him. Angel’s ex accused the star of mental cruelty and claimed that she was told to keep their 5-year marriage a secret. Joann also accused Criss of cheating on her with Cameron Diaz, whom the magic man briefly dated. (Diaz’s reps said Angel was already separated from his wife when the actress dated him.)

“Her claim that she was my ‘secret’ wife is preposterous and inaccurate,” Criss said at the time. “Our marriage was well known to my friends and all of my fans worldwide.”

Angel also had a messy breakup with former fiancée Sandra Gonzalez, whom he proposed to on a beach in 2011. After their split, Gonzales later sued Criss for the value of her $300,000 engagement ring, which supposedly disappeared when they broke up. According to TMZ, Criss later slammed his ex-fiancee on Twitter, writing that he spent “over $500K on Sandra’s “boob and nose job,” as well as a new BMW, her dad’s bail, her mom’s mortgage, vacations and more.

“Now U want More? #GoldDigger,” Criss wrote.

Criss Angel previously had a high-profile relationship with Hugh Hefner’s ex, Holly Madison, but it also ended on a sour note. The former Playboy Bunny slammed Angel in her memoir, according to the Daily Mail. Madison wrote that during her relationship with Criss, he would tip off tabloids to create stories based on set-up paparazzi shoots. Madison also alleged that Angel was “controlling” and that he had an “explosive temper.”

“For all his fame, fortune, and success, Criss, to me, seemed cripplingly insecure,” Holly wrote. “This was starting to feel all too familiar…Hef was a master of manipulation and knew how to cripple a girl’s self-esteem. Criss, on the other hand, just scared me.”

With all of that bad blood with his exes, it’s no wonder Criss Angel is feeling magic with Belinda Peregrin.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]