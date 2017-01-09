Golden Globes 2017: Justin Theroux Reveals Why Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Attend This Year

When Justin Theroux arrived on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes, he was expected to be joined by his wife and actress Jennifer Aniston. However, when Aniston didn’t make an appearance at this year’s awards, her husband Justin Theroux was expectedly quizzed. Whether Aniston’s decision to skip the 2017 Golden Globes was a snub of the awards ceremony or not remains to be seen, however, Theroux did reveal exactly what his wife was up to whilst he attended the awards solo.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Theroux revealed that Aniston was watching this year’s awards at home in her pyjamas, waiting for him to join her. Theroux himself decided not to turn up for this year’s red carpet before the show but instead went along to HBO’s after-party, saying “It’s the first time I’ve come to the show and have not done the red carpet. I just came to present, so I kind of did the dumb thing where I just showed up to present, and you kind of get rushed into the back door.”

Theroux further revealed that he was taken back by the scale of this year’s awards. His decision not to filter into this year’s awards with the rest of the guests meant that Theroux was faced with the full scale of the event upon arrival, saying “you’re not really prepared for the size of the event, and all the energy in the room.”

When asked where his date was for the night, Theroux revealed that he was dateless this year, with his wife Jennifer Aniston waiting at home. Exactly why Aniston decided to watch this year’s awards from home in her pyjamas remains to be seen, however, Theroux confirmed that she did have the company of friends. In fact, Theroux dropped a number of not-so-subtle hints that he was eager to get home to his wife, who he said had delayed watching the last portion of the awards to watch it with him.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

2017 Golden Globes Winners: Who Walked Home With The Awards?

Matt Damon Fondly Recalls The Late Robin Williams On Golden Globes Red Carpet [Video]

Jennifer Aniston Not Divorcing Justin Theroux Because He’s An ‘Absentee Husband’

Justin Theroux and Friends star Jennifer Aniston first began dating back in May 2011 after working together on the film Wanderlust. The following January, the pair bought their first home together in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighbourhood for an estimated $22 million. They were later engaged in August 2012, before marrying on that aforementioned Bel-Air estate in August 2015. The wedding was attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Orlando Bloom, Emily Blunt and Ellen DeGeneres.

Whilst the pair may only have been married for little over 18 months, according to Gack Hollywood, they continue to face constant speculation that a divorce is imminent. Aniston is rumoured to be displeased by the amount of time she and her husband spend apart, with Theroux often away from home for filming.

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux Planning A Getaway To Save … : https://t.co/42ouaoMHhe ., pic.twitter.com/xSsSweF2uJ — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) December 30, 2016

Jennifer Aniston was first nominated for a Golden Globes award back in 2002 for her work on the incredibly successful sitcom Friends. After being nominated again in 2003, Aniston picked up her first Golden Globe for the “Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy” category. After an 11 year break from the awards, Anniston returned in 2014 after being nominated for her work on Cake– a sombre drama which followed Aniston’s character Claire Bennett as she struggles to come to terms with the aftermath of the car accident that killed her son.

Justin Theroux has never been nominated for a Golden Globe award but has in the past attended the event with Aniston, before going solo this year.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]