Green Bay Packers: 5 Reasons They Will Defeat The Cowboys In NFC Divisional Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers routed the New York Giants by a final score of 38-13 in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. It was a game that once again showed that the Packers are back and are a team to be taken seriously throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

Next week, the Packers are going to have the biggest test of their season. Heading to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who have the best record in the NFL will not be easy, but they can’t be counted out either.

Needless to say, the Cowboys are expected to take care of business against Green Bay next week. They are widely considered to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season as well. Despite the odds being against the Packers, they are very confident that they can walk into Dallas and shock the NFL with a huge win.

It won’t be easy, but the Packers have come together as a football team over the last seven weeks. Seven straight wins is never easy in the NFL, but Green Bay never had a doubt they could do it.

All of that being said, what five reasons can be given to support the statement that the Green Bay Packers will knock off the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional playoffs this week?

Aaron Rodgers Is Playing at Another Level

Even though the Cowboys’ defense has been playing surprisingly well, Aaron Rodgers is playing the best football of his career. Green Bay has seen their franchise quarterback power them to this point. Rodgers will continue his impressive play in Dallas and will help guide his team to a shocking upset.

Green Bay’s Running Game Is Silently Dangerous

While the Packers don’t have the star running back they did with Eddie Lacy a couple years ago, they have a great committee of running backs. Ty Montgomery, Christine Michael, and Aaron Ripkowski are silently dangerous. If Dallas forgets to game plan against the ground game, Green Bay will take advantage of that.

“It's the things you can’t measure that can separate you at the QB position.”@AaronRodgers12 speaks about Dak: https://t.co/vdWIhxbwJH pic.twitter.com/fKMk26qF9U — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 11, 2017

Dak Prescott Has Not Played Under Playoff Pressure

During his career, Dak Prescott has played in some huge games. That being the case, he has yet to play under NFL playoff pressure. Going up against a storied franchise like the Packers in the biggest game of his career won’t be easy and the Packers will be doing everything they can to throw him off his game.

The Defense Is Ready to Step Up

After watching the Packers’ defense against the New York Giants, fans should be expecting a good showing again this week. Green Bay will have to watch the deep ball to Dez Bryant, but their run defense and playmaking is without question ready to step up. Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are not going to have an easy job this week.

"We respect all of our opponents but we don't fear any of them" -Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/CKaTSQYnS5 — RUN THE TABLE 10-6 (@FixThePack) January 10, 2017

Green Bay’s Entire Roster Is on the Same Page

Early this season, the Packers were not on the same page and it resulted in ugly football. Now, they have found a way to get together and the entire roster is playing for each other and looking at one goal. Green Bay may have lost to the Cowboys earlier this season, but they are playing much better football than they did then.

Expect to see the Packers come out swinging this weekend. They know that they have to get off to a hot start in order to knock the Cowboys off. If you want to watch a good football game, Cowboys vs. Packers has all of the ingredients to be the best game of the weekend.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers will defeat the Dallas Cowboys? What are your final score predictions for the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Mike Roemer/AP Images]