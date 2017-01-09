Is That Justin Bieber In A Wig? The Internet Is Freaking Out Because This Belle Doll Doesn’t Look Like Emma Watson

With just a few months until the release of the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie, marketing Beauty and the Beast merchandise has been in full-force. One Belle doll, however, is getting more attention from the Internet than just about any of the other Beauty and the Beast themed merchandise.

It was Buzzfeed that first noticed pictures of the new Belle doll popping up on Flickr. But, there was something wrong. People were freaking out about the new Belle doll. But, what was wrong with this new Belle doll? What was it that had the internet in a frenzy?

Well, the problem is the doll looks nothing like Emma Watson.

In fact, most are arguing the doll actually looks like Justin Bieber in a dress and wig. Check out some pictures of the new Belle doll below and see whether you think it looks like Emma Watson or Justin Bieber.

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead pic.twitter.com/PUQUBXyufT — rebekka (@dolanschistad) January 7, 2017

This beauty and the beast doll looks like Justin Bieber. Obama even… pic.twitter.com/YQu98dVbF1 — S•A•H (@amyharvard_) January 7, 2017

Some are even arguing – in the right light – the doll also looks a little like Obama in a dress and wig as well. The real question the internet is having at this point is what was Disney thinking? And, why is this doll so horrifying?

THIS IS HORRIFYING! Disney WYD?! pic.twitter.com/XS1eSaL118 — jon starkgaryen (@Listen2Nique) January 7, 2017

Many are claiming that in resembling Justin Bieber in a dress (instead of Emma Watson) the doll is horrifying and disappointing. Does Disney just think Emma Watson and Justin Bieber look similar?

They got Emma Watson's Belle doll looking like Lord Farquaad with a mix of the Queen of Hearts & a sprinkle of Justin Bieber. Who did this? pic.twitter.com/4rUIxmrzYo — Whit O'Brien (@I_Slayy) January 7, 2017

Some have even taken to social media to slam the new Beauty and the Beast doll for looking like Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

The real question is – does the doll look anything like Emma Watson?

In the comments on the original BuzzFeed article where the doll was first noticed beyond social media, some are claiming the doll does resemble a lot of Emma Watson’s features. In fact, these individuals are claiming the hairstyle on the doll is “unflattering” to the forehead which is why the doll is being described as horrifying and looks a little like Justin Bieber in a wig.

Others are commenting on the fact that the jawline of the Belle doll is “too square” and the head of the doll is “way too big”. Many believe the doll was just poorly designed. This, however, begs the question – does Justin Bieber have a big head, unflattering hairstyle, and a square jaw? Why did all these alleged design flaws create a Belle doll that many believe looks like Justin Bieber in a yellow dress and wig?

Be honest: does this Belle doll look like Justin Bieber? https://t.co/Ee9I0QskUk — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 9, 2017

It was a photographer in Colorado by the name of William Herrington who posted the very first picture of this new Belle doll to Flickr on Friday. As both a photographer and doll enthusiast, William was excited to head to the Disney Store to pick up a doll. While William claimed to understand the fact that live-action Disney dolls never completely resemble the actor or actress, even he found this new Belle doll to be horrifying and “atrocious”.

“I knew that Disney Store’s live action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious! Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head.”

The Colorado photographer and doll enthusiast went on to tell Buzzfeed that the new Belle doll did not have any resemblance to Emma Watson at all.

While this Colorado photographer did not mention whether or not he also thought the doll looked like Justin Bieber in a yellow dress and wig, he did make it clear that he was just as disappointed as the rest of the internet with this new Belle doll.

The real question is – what do you think about this new Beauty and the Beast Belle doll? Do you think it looks anything like Emma Watson or do you agree that the doll looks like Justin Bieber in a wig? Share your thoughts on what the internet is describing as a horrifying doll in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images & Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]