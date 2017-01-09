Heidi Klum Shows Her Nipples As She Goes Topless In Miami

Heidi Klum treated her fans to a tantalizing show off her breasts after she decided to go topless while on vacation with her boyfriend in Miami.

Klum has never been shy about going nude and she has constantly confessed her love for lingerie. This time she was spotted topless on a hotel balcony during her holiday vacation with her 30-year-old boyfriend Vito Schnabel. The two had escaped the winter cold in favor of some more favorable weather in Miami where they could soak up the sun.

No bra would get in the way of Klum getting a perfect tan

Heidi’s recent topless photos reveal that she was eager to get a tan which was probably why she decided to go topless to avoid bra lines ruining her tan. Fortunately, the 43-year-old is one of the celebrities that do not mind going nude or posing topless. She has constantly pointed out that she loves stripping down bare and last year she talked about her love for lingerie and how she felt about going nude.

Klum was however not completely naked in the topless photos. Despite taking off her bra, she wore a black cap, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a pair of very skimpy bikini bottoms. The model showed off her incredibly sexy body including her famous curves. The photos gave a nice view of her perfect skin which she was parading in the sun with the aim of getting a tan.

The mother of four also rocked a huge golden ring on her finger and appeared to be watching her boyfriend as he dashed off into the ocean for a swim. Schnabel later returned to the balcony to spend some more time with his better half. The two have been together since 2014 and they looked very happy together in their Miami getaway. They took the opportunity to spend some time together since they spent the holidays apart. Klum spent the holidays with her children and her ex-husband Seal in Aspen, Colorado.

Klum and Seal have been on good terms even after their divorce and they have maintained a friendship that has also been good for the children. Seal also brought along his main squeeze Erica Packer for the holiday getaway in Aspen. It looks like the cold was too much for Heidi and she also missed her boo, so she decided to go somewhere warm where she would get to spend some time together.

As for her topless escapade, the model seemed very relaxed and comfortable in her own skin. Luckily a few photos of her on the balcony were captured, revealing her breasts. The photos were however censored to hide her nipples. Klum also flaunted her incredibly flat tummy and tight toned body. Her boyfriend Vito was also dressed for the sunny weather with her pair of black trunks. Last year, Heidi openly stated that she is a nudist. She claimed that she is very confident in her skin and insists that she will continue going topless even when she is 60.

“I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60.Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now,” Heidi told People during an interview.

Klum further added that she is fearless and free-spirited and believes that she will be like that in the unforeseeable future. She is one of the women that have recently been advocating nudity and the fact that she has an incredible body shape gives her more confidence to strut around in skimpy outfits and even braless. The Miami vacation with boyfriend Vito presented the latest photos of Klum in which she was spotted while topless.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]