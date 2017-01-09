‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 16 Spoilers: Which Major Character Will Die?

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 is still in the works but fans are already very excited to learn what happens next as speculations of a major death lurks.

The top-rated Korean drama from SBS is now four episodes away from the inevitable end, and fans are already torn between wanting to watch the next installments of the show and wishing that it went on for a little while longer.

In The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15, fans were treated to the highly anticipated reunion of Heo Joon Jae and his mother, Mo Yoo-Ran (Na Young-Hee), who happened to be serving as a house maid in Cha Si-Ah’s (Shin Hye-Sun) home.

The scene which also launches The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 shows Mo Yoo-Ran waiting to cross the street with Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) when they come across the dashing conman wearing a fashionable pink coat.

Shim Cheong then loudly calls out to Joon Jae, surprising Mo Yoo-Ran who later tells her that the mermaid’s boyfriend has the same name of his son.

As the two piece together the information they had just acquired, Shim Cheong then tells Joon Jae in her “real voice” that the woman standing next to her is his long lost mother.

For those who were not able to watch the episode, Shim Cheong invited Joon Jae’s mother to celebrate her first birthday party which happened to be the day after Mo Yoo-Ran discovered that her son ran away from home.

As more episodes are aired, the plot of the show thickens with more romantic moments between Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun’s characters. Of course, as the end draws near, more danger comes to the couple as well as those around them especially now that Heo Chi Hyun (Lee Ji-Hoon), Joon Jae’s stepbrother, joins the dark side.

Based on all the information shared in previous episodes of TLOTBS, Chi Hyun unwillingly joins Ma Dae Young in order to protect his mother, Kang Seo-Hee.

According to The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 speculations presented by Top Korean News, there is a chance that a major character dies during the episode and the top possibilities are Joon Jae, Mo Yoo-Ran, and Shim Cheong.

Speculations indicate that one of the three characters is bound to get into a road accident during the reunion scene where either Mo Yoo-Ran gets hit by a car or Joon Jae sacrifices himself to save her.

Of course, there are still a lot of possibilities that could happen not to mention the fact that there are still four episodes to be aired which will definitely be worth seeing without the male lead.

Aside from that, The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 stills shared in a Facebook fan page dedicated to the Korean drama showcased Joon Jae and his mother hugging, which means the conman will safely cross the road without any hitch.

Of course, there is still a chance that one of the lead characters Shim Cheong and Joon Jae would bite the dust considering that their history in their past lives have been repeating.

But all these should be taken with a grain of salt since it is merely based on fan speculations and rumors posted online.

Speaking of rumors, excitement about the top rated Korean drama can make a fan quite creative to the point of making up supposed overseas visits involving TLOTBS star Lee Min Ho.

In a recent post, The Legend Of The Blue Sea fan page debunked a rumor that Min Ho is in the Philippines to shoot scenes for the K-drama.

The page administrator reiterated that Min Ho is in Korea to shoot scenes for the show and not in the Philippines, explaining that the page had nothing to do with the rumors. To show proof, the page admin shared pictures of the actor while filming scenes for The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 on January 7, 2017.

Another post in the page also explained that the rumors about Lee Min Ho visiting the Philippines may have rooted from Joon Jae telling Shim Cheong that he will bring her to Boracay—a popular beach in the Philippines—if she wanted to.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 16 airs on January 11, 2017.

