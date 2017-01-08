‘Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’ Event Adds Ariana Grande As A Playable Character

Final Fantasy fans and Ariana Grande fans are about to collide in a cross-over experience that puts the pop singer’s likeness and a remix of her music into the popular mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius on January 19. Grande’s song “Touch It” is getting a special orchestral remix as part of the collaboration, and players will get to play as a pixel art version of the star during the special event as well.

#FFBEWW fans are in for a surprise this month as @ArianaGrande graces Lapis with her talent and beauty on 1/19! https://t.co/AnVwrFSyXu — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) January 5, 2017

The “Touch It” remix is not just an instrumental version of the song. It has been revamped to match the action-packed pacing of the mobile game. Producer Nick Wood describes the process of putting together the collaboration track.

“The most important thing for me was that it had to get very exciting, it had to get dynamic, it [has] to get epic. So, we’ve hired a 52-piece orchestra, we’ve programmed some amazing percussion, drums, synths, electronic — we’ve done a whole hybrid combination of sounds that I think takes the listener on a very interesting journey. “I certainly don’t think you’ve heard anything like this from Ariana Grande before, and I think Final Fantasy fans will be very happy to hear something new in this game.”

Ariana Grande has tweeted her approval of the remix when sharing a behind-the-scenes video about the project that includes a snippet of the remix.

in love with this orchestral arrangement of 'Touch It' that's featured in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius @FFBE_EN: https://t.co/2PEFjhJON3 pic.twitter.com/Rinog3yOia — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 5, 2017

Grande has also released a statement via Square Enix about the upcoming event that reads as follows.

“It is an honor for my Pixel Art character and for my music to be included in the new ‘Final Fantasy Brave Exvius‘ game, a mainstay in the Japanese pop culture, which I absolutely adore.”

When Inquisitr spoke with Final Fantasy Brave Exvius global game producer Hiroki Fujimoto as the game launched in North America about six months ago, he noted the team’s vision to make Final Fantasy “accessible to anyone,” citing mobile as “…a new medium, where players who’ve never played a classic Final Fantasy can pick up, touch, and feel that feeling that the older Final Fantasy titles had.”

The Ariana Grande collaboration seems to be geared toward continuing that trend by introducing the Final Fantasy gameplay experience to new audiences.

The event also commemorates the game’s first anniversary in Japan, while simultaneously celebrating the milestone of more than 9 million downloads outside of Japan. Additional details on how Grande’s character will handle, her abilities, or how she fits into the story and world of Brave Exvius have yet to be revealed; but, Square Enix has indicated there are more announcements forthcoming before the event begins.

As fans wait for the big event to drop, several summonable characters have been added as featured summons with increased drop rates through January 19. While popular Final Fantasy characters from other series are often released as summons that can help out in battle, the three characters being offered this time around — Elle, a Soldier; Luka, a water priestess; and Dark Fina, the alter-ego of Fina and a Dark Spirit — are original characters who are part of the actual Brave Exvius storyline.

The Valiant Soldier Elle is now a featured summon. #FFBEWW pic.twitter.com/7RZal24RtY — FINAL FANTASY EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) January 7, 2017

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is free to play, but does include optional purchases. The mobile game works on both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Amazon App store, and Google Play.

[Featured Photo by Square Enix]