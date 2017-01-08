ISIS Video Reportedly Shows Toddler Being Forced To Execute Prisoner In Ball Pit, Children Beheading Captives

A shocking ISIS video allegedly shows a toddler shooting a prisoner to death in a ball pit and other children being forced to behead captives, the latest atrocities from the Islamic militant group.

The video reportedly came from Syria, where ISIS has been in a battle to maintain control over the land it seized during a blitz across Syria and Iraq in 2014. The disturbing video, which has been making the rounds online, reportedly shows ISIS forcing several children to execute tied-up prisoners who were identified as Kurdish fighters.

“The young children, who look to be at toddler age and around 10 years old, are filmed wearing camouflage army style uniforms while brutally killing their victims in Deir ez-Zor, Syria,” The Sun reported. “One extremely young boy is filmed shakily clutching a gun and shooting a man in the head, as another brandishes a large knife before savagely cutting a man’s throat.”

To make the video even more disturbing, some of the executions take place inside an abandoned amusement park, with the children forced to kill the prisoners on rides.

In the past, human rights watchdog groups have accused ISIS of operating so-called “Jihad Schools” where children were taught how to behead prisoners and use AK-47 rifles in combat.

The video was released as ISIS is losing grip on one of its strongholds in Mosul, Iraq. Coalition forces have been battling ISIS there for weeks, and on Sunday announced that they had taken control of a key bridge over the Tigris River.

“Their push to the banks of the Tigris River marks a symbolic and tactical victory for the Iraqi forces but they have much work left to do to take full control of Mosul’s eastern side,” the Daily Mail reported.

Like the video circulating this week that allegedly shows ISIS forcing a toddler to execute a prisoner, other videos emerged from these “Jihad Schools” showing the training these students undergo and the atrocities they were sometimes forced to commit.

“At the camps, the children recruited received weapons training and religious education,” a report from the UN read (via the Times of India). “The existence of such camps seems to indicate that ISIS systematically provides weapons training for children. Subsequently, they were deployed in active combat during military operations, including suicide-bombing missions.”

Many human rights activists have decried these videos and the actions ISIS takes to force younger generations to commit atrocities.

“The sight of armed and masked men on stage ‘educating’ young boys is obviously a distressing one,” said Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s campaign manager for Syria. “These supposedly ‘inspirational’ videos are actually fresh evidence that ISIS is cruelly robbing an untold number of young people of their childhood, brainwashing them and almost certainly exposing them to terrible dangers.

“Children should never be involved in the fighting in Syria and Iraq — or anywhere else for that matter — even if they volunteer, and even if they’re acting in an auxiliary capacity such as delivering messages or other non-combat tasks.”

It’s unclear if all of the children in the latest ISIS video were forced to kill the captives. The video of the toddler shows the young boy aiming the gun and squinting his eyes, but the video reportedly cuts out just as he pulls the trigger.

Some still images and footage from the ISIS video showing the toddler executing a prisoner can be seen at The Sun.

[Featured Image by Chris McGrath/Getty Images]