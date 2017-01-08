WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, John Cena To Possibly Face Off At SummerSlam

John Cena lashed out at Roman Reigns recently on Twitter and social media erupted, believing there might be a match in the works between the two WWE superstars. However, Forbes reported that John Cena is likely facing off in a big-money match with The Undertaker with Roman Reigns possibly battling Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. This means that the next chance that the two men could have to battle in the WWE is at SummerSlam in August.

When it comes to Roman Reigns, there isn’t a sure bet that the Braun Strowman match could happen. There are many possible WrestleMania match ideas for Roman Reigns. Goldberg, Undertaker, John Cena, and Braun Strowman are the best bets but expect Reigns to face off with Strowman in one of Vince McMahon’s favorite match ideas.

Ever since Hulk Hogan was the champion, McMahon has loved to book his top faces against unstoppable monster heels. Whether it was Andre the Giant or King Kong Bundy, Hogan was the conquering hero. He might want the same for Roman Reigns when it comes to Braun Strowman.

However, once WrestleMania is over with, it will be time to move on to the next round of feuds. John Cena faces off with A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship at The Royal Rumble while Roman Reigns battles Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship. If both Reigns and Cena wins, they could possibly have a moment there, each as champions of their own brands.

After that, John Cena vs. The Undertaker is the biggest possible match that the WWE could book for WrestleMania and there is little chance that Vince McMahon misses out on that with Undertaker’s in-ring career winding down.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns could battle Braun Strowman. Another option could be a huge triple threat match with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar involved. That would beat yet another Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar singles match and could be a huge event match, with a Reigns win helping put him over even more – especially if he turns heel against Goldberg.

A heel turn is really needed for Roman Reigns. It would also really freshen up John Cena’s character but he is really unlikely to turn heel and might just settle for the shades of gray his attitude recently has demonstrated. If Cena remains a face and Reigns turns heel, a champion vs. champion match at SummerSlam could be huge if the WWE keeps the title on the two men – if they win the titles at all.

For those out of the loop, the entire situation started when Roman Reigns was fighting Kevin Owens at a house show. A fan was filming the action with his mobile device when Kevin Owens started to make fun of fans at ringside. When Owens talked about how much money he made compared to the fans, Roman Reigns started cracking up.

In order to cover for breaking character, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and said that he was laughing about how much Kevin Owens makes because he makes even more. John Cena decided to butt in and said that while Roman was bragging about how much money he makes, Cena was working out to get better.

Roman Reigns rightly told John Cena that he has no clue what the entire conversation was about. He said Cena just needs to worry about his workouts and basically shut up. It was interesting because the WWE loves social media and John Cena is smart enough to know his words go a very long way.

So, there is a possibility set up that Roman Reigns and John Cena could battle in the future. It would be a huge money match and SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the year and is the next cross-promotional show after WrestleMania. Could the match happen? It could, and if it did, it would be huge.

[Featured Image by WWE]