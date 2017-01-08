Dr. Drew Pinsky Talks Facebook Live Torture Suspects, Says ‘We Failed Them’ [Video]

Last week, a brutal Facebook Live torture video shocked the nation; today, Dr. Drew Pinsky is once again shocking the nation with his “show of compassion” for the alleged perpetrators of the vicious crime. As The Inquisitr reported, four African-American suspects have been charged with committing a hate crime, in addition to kidnapping, torture and multiple other charges following the discovery of the Facebook Live video. That video shows the group torturing a disabled white teen while yelling “f**k white people” and “f**k Donald Trump.”

Hate crime, kidnapping charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case: https://t.co/vQTIeTwgBu pic.twitter.com/7qCbpgY5cQ — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 5, 2017

Those suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Jordan Hill, 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper, 18-year-old Brittany Covington, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington, and according to Dr. Drew Pinsky, he “felt sorry for the kids.” Pinksy reportedly made the claim in a TMZ interview. The TMZ team caught Dr. Drew on January 7 as he was leaving Catch, and were apparently shocked at his comments about the alleged perpetrators of the shocking Chicago crime.

Check out Dr. Drew Pinsky’s impromptu TMZ interview below.

In the less-than-two-minute interview, Dr. Drew admitted that his sympathy for the four alleged attackers who brazenly broadcast themselves beating, slashing, verbally assaulting and forcing their victim to drink toilet water, is “strange.” As Fox News reports, some are calling it much more than strange. In fact, some are calling the “compassion” of Dr. Drew Pinsky “close to” having sympathy for the devil.

Dr. Drew, who has made a name for himself as a “celebrity physician,” concurred that he “obviously felt awful” for the tortured, mentally disabled 18-year-old Facebook Live victim. However, during his short interview, he seemed to be fixated on the consequences allegedly committing the vile act would have on the collective futures of the suspects in the case.

“But I had a very strange reaction: I felt sorry for the kids who were perpetrating it. I really felt horrible for them. Their lives are going to be over.”

America Responds! Confirmed GoFundMe Page Raises 128K In 3 Days For Chicago Torture/Kidnapping Victim! https://t.co/sVaAHkp21m — ????Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 8, 2017

What’s more, according to Dr. Drew, he believes that “we” (presumably society) are at fault for the actions allegedly perpetuated by the Facebook Live torture suspects. During his short street interview, Pinsky claimed that the suspects had been “failed.”

“We failed them; we have failed them.”

At this point in the TMZ interview, Dr. Drew Pinsky was asked what more could have been done for the suspects in the Facebook Live torture, or others like them who may be headed down a similar, violent path. To be clear, while Dr. Drew referred to the four alleged attackers as “kids,” they are not children, but rather four adults ranging in age from 18 to 24. Pinsky suggested that, in order to prevent future attacks that echo the heinousness of the Facebook Live torture caught-on-tape, parents “need to be more on top of our kids.”

Dr. Drew Says He Feels Sorry for Facebook Live Torture Suspects (VIDEO) https://t.co/xiAD6sW7NX — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2017

However, when it came to how to accomplish that lofty goal, Dr. Drew was fairly ambiguous. He suggested setting boundaries and lines, but warned against “getting aggressive.” Pinsky went on to compare child rearing with raising a dog that “ended up biting people.”

“But we don’t need to be aggressive with our kids. And I’m afraid that we’ve sort of lose track of that line and we end up getting aggressive with kids and we end up with aggressive kids. I mean, if we were aggressive with a dog and the dog ended up biting people, would we be surprised?”

Not surprisingly, in the aftermath of the horrific Facebook Live kidnapping and torture, an act so heinous that it’s been charged as a hate crime, not everyone was happy with Dr. Drew Pinsky’s sympathy for the suspects, or his suggestion that their alleged actions were somehow the fault of anyone other than themselves.

Social media users shared their incredulity at Dr. Drew and his stance on the unthinkable case.

@suzanneewright @KLSouth Who the hell does he mean by WE? — IDidItMyWay (@did_way) January 9, 2017

@Ryan__Hyman @FoxNews Dr. Drew's attitude is the reason why these adults did this – not taught personal responsibility for their own actions — bj jamerson (@jamerson_bj) January 8, 2017

@americankeith Dr. Drew is what's wrong with America. This is pure hatred & Drew tries to excuse the felons. Put them in prison forever. — melvinmaxwellsmith (@RubyTuesdayWedn) January 9, 2017

Never one to remain silent, Dr. Drew also took to Twitter in his own defense, even (despite the video of the interview) calling the reports “fake news.”

Careful of Fake News: I said I had a strange feeling when I watched this reprehensible evil act. I was surprised that I felt sad for them. — Dr Drew (@drdrew) January 8, 2017

On his own Twitter feed, Pinsky once again got criticized for his stance.

@drdrew u need a Dr to feel sorry for those monsters,if it was u who was forced to drink toilet water,scalp stabbed,still feel sad for them? — zmatny (@zmatny) January 8, 2017

He also got a little bit of support.

@Corneau @drdrew #Chicago youth have been ignored. Clinton's incarceration policy created fatherless households & felons who can't work. — Isha Edwards♔i.e. (@EPiC_Isha) January 9, 2017

What do you think? Do you believe that the Facebook Live torture suspects should have the proverbial book thrown at them? Or do you agree with Dr. Drew Pinksy and believe that the alleged perpetrators of the horrible crime have been “failed”?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]