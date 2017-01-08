Weather-Related Closings And Cancellations In Hampton Roads

According to The Virginian Pilot, South Hampton Roads received eight inches of snow this weekend. See the following list for school and business closings in the Hampton Roads area.
Happy Snow Day everyone!! Stay warm!!!! #blizzardwarning #snowinhamptonroads #wavy10news #wavy10
School Closings:
- All Chesapeake Public Schools activities and events are canceled for the weekend. Schools also will be closed Monday.
- Christopher Newport University will be closed Monday.
- Hampton schools and school offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- All Isle of Wight County Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Newport News schools and school offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Norfolk Public Schools will be closed Monday, essential personnel are to report on time.
- Norfolk State University postponed Monday’s men’s and women’s basketball games against South Carolina State until Feb. 15.
- All Portsmouth Public Schools will be closed Monday.
- Regent University will be closed Sunday and Monday.
- Suffolk schools and division offices will be closed Monday. All activities and events canceled.
- All Virginia Beach Public Schools will be closed Monday.
- York County schools and division offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
- Currituck County, N.C., schools will be closed to students Monday, it is an optional workday for staff with a three-hour delay.
- Veritas Christian Academy in Chesapeake will be closed Monday.
- All Dare County, N.C., schools will be opening on a two-hour delay Monday.
- Norfolk Academy will be closed Monday.
- All Tidewater Community College campuses will be closed Monday.
- Eastern Virginia Medical School will be closed Monday.
- Hampton University will open Monday at 11 a.m.
Back Road this morning #snowinhamptonroads #enoughisenough #springisontheway
Other Closings:
- Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism facilities, public libraries, animal services, community and visitor centers will be closed Monday. Chesapeake city offices and Chesapeake courts will also be closed Monday.
- Norfolk Circuit Court and Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday.
- All Portsmouth city offices, courts, museums, libraries, recreation centers, golf courses, are closed Monday, along with the Portsmouth Visitor Information Center.
- Virginia Beach courts and clerk’s offices (Circuit, District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations) will be closed Monday.
- The Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center will re-open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
- Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach will be closed Monday.
- Tolling on the Chesapeake Expressway will resume Monday at 6 a.m.
- Currituck, N.C., government administrative offices will be closed Monday. The 911 communications and all emergency services will remain fully-staffed. County offices are expected to re-open Tuesday.
- Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach will be closed Monday.
- Virginia Beach Early Childhood Programs at Williams Farm, Princess Anne, and Bow Creek will open at 10 a.m. when the recreation centers open and close at their usual time.
- Suffolk city offices will be closed Monday. All scheduled activities and events are canceled.
- Suffolk Transit will be providing limited service Monday. Service will be offered during normally scheduled business hours with the following changes: The Orange and Blue routes will have no service Monday. The Green, Red, Yellow and Gold routes will run on a normal schedule.
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will operate under a two-hour delay Monday for staff and patients. Mission essential employees are expected to report on time. Clinic staff members are expected to report at 9 a.m., with appointments beginning at 9:30 a.m. The following Branch Health Clinics will be closed tomorrow: Boone, Naval Station Norfolk, Northwest, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and Yorktown. Branch Health Clinics Oceana and Dam Neck are still pending. TRICARE Prime Clinics in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kempsville Body Shop in Virginia Beach will be closed Monday.
- All Virginia state offices will be closed Monday except for essential workers.
- Public Meeting About Proposed Atlantic Avenue Realignment in Virginia Beach has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 12.
- Wahab Law Library in Virginia Beach will be closed Monday.
- The Elizabeth River Tunnels customer service center in Portsmouth (700 Port Centre Pkwy.) will open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.
- Naval Station Norfolk will be operating under mission essential personnel only Monday.
#dusting #theskyiswhite #snowinhamptonroads
