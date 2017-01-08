Kandi Burruss Slams Phaedra Parks For Encouraging Johnnie And Provides Lawsuit Update

Kandi Burruss apparently believes that Phaedra Parks was a little too eager to meet with her ex-employee Johnnie to discuss the possibility of a lawsuit against her. It even seems that Kandi believes that Phaedra just couldn’t wait to embarrass her on national TV. As the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode aired on Sunday night, Kandi lashed out at Phaedra for meeting with Johnnie and entertaining his “bulls**t.” Kandi also gave an update on Johnnie’s lawsuit against her.

Kandi pointed out that Phaedra looked very excited to speak with Johnnie, unlike the other times when others from her management team have come around. Kandi also claimed that Phaedra already knew that Johnnie wasn’t working for her anymore.

When has Phaedra ever been excited for somebody from the #KandiKoatedClique to come around? She knew he didn't work with us anymore. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

When a viewer tweeted that at least Phaedra didn’t take the case, Kandi replied that Phaedra still recommended another attorney to him and encouraged him and his lawsuit, which she called “bulls**t.”

“She recommended someone tho & encouraged him & this bulls**t.”

When another viewer asked Kandi how Phaedra would know that Johnnie no longer worked for her since they were no longer friends and so were not talking to one another at that point, Kandi explained that she told Phaedra and the other women about the drama with Johnnie during her Old Lady Gang Eatery tasting. That scene was edited out of the show. Kandi also added that Johnnie hadn’t worked for her for months when they filmed their confrontation.

“Everybody knew. I had told them all at the tasting. They didn’t show it. Not only that he hadn’t worked at the Kandi Factory in 7months when we taped that.”

Kandi re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that stated that what Phaedra did with Johnnie would have been like Kandi bringing the woman who wrote that negative book about Phaedra on the show. The viewer’s tweet seems to be in reference to Angela Stanton’s Lies of a Real Housewife: Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil, which claims that Phaedra was the mastermind of massive criminal activity.

RT @MalikRashod: what she did would be like me bringing the girl who wrote the book about her on the show. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

lol at Phaedra's face when Johnnie told her he might want to file a lawsuit against Kandi. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rD46ICFZCQ — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) January 9, 2017

Regarding Johnnie himself, Kandi accused him of turning on her for air time. Kandi pointed out that Johnnie had plenty of time to come to her with his grievances off-camera.

“It sucks when somebody that you’ve helped & genuinely liked & looked out for turns on you for TV. Waiting til we’re on camera to say u have a problem when you had months to do so is whack.”

When a viewer wondered why Johnnie would work for Kandi for four years if he wasn’t pleased with the pay, Kandi pointed out that Johnnie had been fired before but came back to her for more work.

@DivaDeeWitt & that was the 2nd time he was fired & wanted his job back. If I was so bad why did he keep wanting to come back? — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

Kandi questioned Johnnie’s claim that he worked for her for 80 hours a week. Kandi pointed out it would have been impossible for Johnnie to have been working for her for 80 hours a week when he was also working on his own business.

RT @patrici44674445: @Kandi who can work 80hrs a wks? Not even super man<- & he had his own business too. So how was that possible. — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

Kandi also revealed that Johnnie did actually sue her and that the lawsuit is ongoing.

RT @Numecet: This was months ago I want to know what came of this "lawsuit" @Kandi #RHOA<- still going — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

In another tweet regarding Johnnie, and perhaps also Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss admitted that it’s hard for her to not get bothered by others when they’re just trying to make her look bad on TV.

RT @JJSea: @Kandi dont let people that don't matter get to u<- it's hard especially when u know they're just trying to make u look bad on TV — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 9, 2017

The latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode showed Kandi confronting a former employee, Johnnie, about an Instagram post that he posted regarding her. While Johnnie was previously let go from full-time employment, he was still working for her on an event basis. It was while Johnnie was working an event that Kandi confronted him and showed him the Instagram post that he posted that pretty much called her out for being “fake.”

This was before I had to separate the real from the fake. Some people will only use you when they can benefit from you, once the benefit stops so does the Loyalty. ???? A photo posted by Johnnie Winston III (@jwinston06) on Aug 5, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

Johnnie said that he didn’t like how his full-time employment was ended and so he put up that Instagram post to let out his feelings. Kandi said that he was let go of his full-time employment because he was working on his own company. Kandi also pointed out that he should have let her manager and the one who actually delivered his termination, DonJuan Clark, know about how he felt instead of lashing out at her on Instagram.

When Johnnie added that he didn’t like how much he was being paid, Kandi countered that he accepted the pay and the job. Kandi added that Johnnie was getting his own business because of his work with her. Kandi lashed out at him for daring to call her fake.

“Now you can call me a b**ch, you can call me an a**hole but to call me motherf**king fake is just wrong, okay?! So I’m going to take my fake money and not worry about paying you fake money no more. Let this be your last fake check you gotta get from me, okay?! Goodbye.”

Johnnie was then shown meeting up with Phaedra in her law office to discuss filing a lawsuit against Kandi. Johnnie told Phaedra that he was getting paid $500, with zero benefits, for working 80 hours or more a week.

“They’re not running a factory. They’re running a plantation,” Phaedra quipped about Kandi and her team.

In the end, Phaedra admitted that employment law was not her expertise and told Johnnie that she couldn’t take his case.

Perhaps viewers will see Kandi Burruss lashing out at Phaedra Parks for agreeing to meet with Johnnie and Phaedra’s defense of herself at the upcoming The Real Hosuewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show?

