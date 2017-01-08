Protests Over Hike In Mexico Gas Prices Continue At Border – Authorities Shutdown Border As Traffic Piles Up

On Sunday, for the second day in a row, the authorities at the U.S. border to Tijuana were forced to shut down southbound traffic into Mexico at San Ysidro Port of Entry due to unrest created by demonstrators. The protests over the 20 percent gasoline hike in Mexico and the demonstrators took over the Mexican customs lanes while the shutdown lasted for about 4 hours.

Just heard a loud bang — sounded like a gunshot just across the border. Traffic into #Mexico still blocked. Protests happening there @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/Jg5pQjtYij — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) January 9, 2017

Fortunately the forced shutdown of the border did not truly hinder those attempting to enter Mexico from the United States were being diverted to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. CBS 8 reports that the Customs officials also issued a statement about the closure of the border.

“Today, at around 5:30 p.m., at the request of Mexican officials in response to protesters disruption their inbound operations, the California Highway Patrol diverted vehicle traffic on the I-5 freeway heading into Mexico, eastbound to the Otay Mesa port of entry. All travelers wanting to enter Mexico in a vehicle must do so through the Otay Mesa port of entry until further notice. The San Ysidro port of entry remains open to northbound travelers and southbound pedestrians. The Pedestrian West facility remains open to northbound pedestrians.”

From approximately noon into the late afternoon, a stream of vehicles were able to pass through Mexican customs as no inspectors were in sight and a couple hundred protesters holding up flags and signs waved everyone through. Drivers were also able to show their support by honking while others gave thumbs-up signs as they passed through the border and on to their destinations. It was what the San-Diego Tribune described to be a peaceful, if somewhat boisterous demonstration.

However, at about 5:25 p.m. the California Department of Transportation announced that they would be closing the busy port. They proceeded to shut down both the south Interstate 5 and south Interstate 805 as well as state Route 905, including the state route’s east and west connectors to both of the freeways and several I-5 on-ramps joined the closures. The Otay Mesa Port of Entry remained opened though and motorists were encouraged to divert there once more.

The California Highway Patrol said that it was not until about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday that Southbound Interstates 5 and 805 reopened to motorists. The protests which caused the closing of the border was only one of many which took place throughout Mexico on Saturday. El Chaparral demonstrators had turned violent and taken control of the port, prompting Mexican officials to ask the U.S. officials to prevent vehicle entry.

@sirmaya – current queue of southbound vehicles heading into Mexico at OtayMesa now over 2.5 miles long… (7:29pm PT) pic.twitter.com/RPvQsPqQbA — Crossborder Group (@CBorderGroup) January 9, 2017

Before the traffic into the U.S. was shut down on Sunday the protestors had taken over and were simply waving vehicles through with shouts of “Fuera Peña” and “Out with Peña” – a jab at the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Leading up to the shutdown of the border the protests and the shouting continued well into the afternoon and showed no signs of subsidising. Videos taken of the area showed as the protestors numbered in the hundreds and they were waving through vehicles crossing the border. The inspection lane into Mexico also lost its purpose as vehicles drove through without being checked and no taxes had to be paid on purchases made in the U.S.

It was reported that the protests were organized on Facebook by a Baja California student group. The decision by President Enrique Peña Nieto’s to deregulate the country’s energy sector is what led to the gasoline price increase and it angered many. When the protestors left their stations on Saturday they sang the national anthem while chanting in Spanish.

“The people united shall never be defeated.”

Protests in Mexico still continue.

[Featured Image by Marco Ugarte/ AP Images]