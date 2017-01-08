‘Days Of Our Lives’: Who Saves Hope Brady After Prison Escape? Could Greg Vaughan’s Return As Eric Brady Be A Rescue On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans were shocked when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was sentenced to 25 years in prison. It hasn’t been a pleasant stay behind bars for the former detective. Last week, Sheila and Coco stabbed the Salem resident. So, what is going to happen with the soap opera icon now? Spoilers tease that she will have a traumatic prison “escape” and somebody saves her after she is left for dead. Could that person be Greg Vaughan, who is reprising his role as Eric Brady?

DOOL spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hope Brady’s prison escape won’t be her idea. She checks herself out of the infirmary despite Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) making it possible so she could stay for a few weeks. Hope wants to show Sheila and Coco that she is not afraid of them.

However, a prison employee named Chet decides to knock Hope out with chloroform and sneaks her out of the prison. Once she wakes up, Hope is groggy and thinks Chet is there to hurt her. She punches him, which knocks him off balance. As he tries to steady himself, he accidentally pushes Hope to the ground, she hits her head, and her stitches are ripped wide open. Chet thinks he killed Hope Brady on Days Of Our Lives and runs away from the scene.

DOOL spoilers reveal that someone comes across Hope and carries her off. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that she is surprised to find out the identity of her caretaker. Previous spoilers from the magazine stated that when Greg Vaughan returns as Eric Brady, he would come to someone’s assistance. Now, this is just a theory, but could Eric be the one who saves Hope on Days Of Our Lives?

Hope is taking matters into her own hands. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/1POohf3B3z — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 2, 2017

Other spoilers for the long-running soap opera include Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) waking up from her coma. Nancy (Patrika Darbo) fills her in on what has happened since she lost consciousness. The two talk and Chloe decides that it is best to tell Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) the truth about baby Holly.

In a preview clip released by NBC, Chloe shows up at the Kiriakis mansion. She tells Nicole that there is something important she needs to tell her. Will she finally tell the truth about baby Holly or will something happen to interrupt them? If Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) walks in the room, will the sight of him cause Chloe to change her mind again? Let’s hope not because Nicole deserves to know the truth about her baby.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Joey (James Lastovic) and Jade (Paige Searcy) lost their unborn child. After the miscarriage, Jade will decide to put some space between her and Joey. Also, expect Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) to get negative feedback on social media.

As for returning characters on Days Of Our Lives, Leann Hunley will reprise her role as Anna on January 9. Two days later, expect to see Christie Clarke and Austin Peck play their old parts, Carrie and Austin. They will get tangled up in the Stefano DiMera mystery in Prague and it was reported that Anna is seeking revenge for Tony’s death.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives? Who rescues Hope Brady after her traumatic and forced prison escape? Is it possible that her caretaker is Eric Brady or will someone else save Kristian Alfonso’s character on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]