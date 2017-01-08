Man Murders Stepmom Over Football, His Explanation For Murder Sparks Outrage On Social Media

An Austin, Texas man is behind bars for the brutal murder of his stepmother. According to Fox News, 20-year-old Pontey O’Neal Jones fatally stabbed Magdalena Ruiz following an altercation over an NFL football game. Apparently, Jones wasn’t very pleased about the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18. He reportedly became infuriated with Ruiz when she allegedly “gloated” about the Cowboys’ win. Since he saw the act as a form of disrespect. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Jones had a chilling reaction after learning about Ruiz’s death. He, then, admitted that he’d committed the crime.

“When informed the victim was deceased, Jones appeared relieved and advised he stabbed the victim multiple times under the belief that a single stab wound would fail to render death,” the affidavit reads.

Jones told investigators he initially planned to take out his frustrations on his sister by breaking her neck. Then, he decided on a change of plans and “developed a plan against Ruiz.” He reportedly hid a knife under the couch and shortly after the Cowboys won the game, Jones attacked Ruiz from behind and stabbed her multiple times. As he continued the fatal attack, his father managed to intervene.

Jones fled the scene but police found him about 10 minutes later. Lying in a grass area near an intersection, Jones had stripped out of his clothing when police arrived. Ruiz was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Needless to say, many of Ruiz’s family members and close friends are distraught over her disturbing death. But, could it all have been avoided? According to the Fox Austin, Ruiz’s longtime friend Amanda Rivera admitted she’d noticed Jones’ seemingly “erratic behavior” before her friend was killed.

During an interview with the publication, she shared details about Jones’ disturbing behavior and the recent changes to the family’s living situation. It has been reported that Jones was homeless before Ruiz and Jones’ father, Pontrey Simon, offered for him to stay in their home. It reportedly didn’t take long for Rivera to notice there was something terribly odd about Jones. “She said, ‘I guess I’ll let him come into my life and our apartment,'” Amanda Rivera told Fox Austin. “He was kind of scary because he was like one of those people like if you want to say something, he would attack you … I’m a little angry and pissed off about it because, why did he have to do that to her? Why did she have to leave with God? It wasn’t her time to leave. It wasn’t.”

Investigators learned Jones had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but had stopped taking his medications. He claimed he’d stopped because the medications slowed him down.

A GoFundMe account was created to raise funds for Ruiz’s funeral expenses. The account description offered heartwarming details about Ruiz and how her unexpected death has impacted those she loved. “Maggie Ruiz was a loving, devoted wife and mother who worked extremely hard to make sure that her family was provided for and felt loved,” the site reads. “Her unexpected death leaves a deep hole in the hearts of all knew this kind soul. She leaves behind three children and a husband, her extended family, her many friends and neighbors, and a large community who enjoyed the sunshine she brought to all things.”

Pontrey O’Neal Jones has been charged with murder and is currently being held on $500,00 bond.

