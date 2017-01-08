Has ‘The Flash’ And ‘Arrow’ Been Renewed For New Seasons By The CW?

The Flash and Arrow being renewed for next year has been a question that fans have been asking for the last couple of months. Currently, The Flash is halfway through season three while Arrow is in season 5. A report by Variety has put an end to the questioning about whetherArrow and The Flash would be renewed when the spoke to the president of CW, Mark Pedowitz.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas. Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

Full List Of Shows Renewed By The CW For Next Year

The Flash

Arrow

Supergirl

D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow

Supernatural

Jane the Virgin

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

The report in Variety also states that CW Seed will be bringing back the popular DC character of Constantine in the form of an animated show. Matt Ryan, the actor who played Constantine on the TV show, will be providing the voice of Constantine in the new animated show.

Animated Constantine series heading to CW, Flash and Arrow producer overlooking project https://t.co/cqRE8dVU9y via @Polygon — onemoremaria (@meortiz82) January 9, 2017

Pretty excited about Constantine. I wanna see HellBlazer in DCEU as soon as possible please. https://t.co/vMrrogCqG0 — Ragunathan (@ze_infidel) January 9, 2017

The CW has become synonymous with superhero TV. They have figured out the formula and have seen their ratings increase due to the way that they have brought superheroes off the big screen and bring them right into the living rooms of millions of fans.

Producing this specific genre is rather expensive. Besides needing to rely on CGI, paying the license fee to the creators of the superheroes can put a big dent in a network’s budget. Since The CW is not a large network like NBC, how can they afford to have so many superhero television shows?

According to the report in Variety, The CW and Netflix entered into a streaming deal that saw CW get paid around $1 billion. The deal states that Netflix will be able to stream all of the superhero shows eight days after the season finale airs live.

The Flash and Arrow have been the cornerstones of The CW DC Universe ever since their first seasons. According to fans, The Flash is one of the best superhero shows ever to air on TV. Arrow, on the other hand, is considered to be a show that has had many ups and downs. Fans state that the first three seasons are great while season four had horrible writing. Season five seems to have given the show new life. Fans state that Arrow has gone back to the formula they were using during the first three seasons. It is likely that the season five resurgence played a significant role in the show being renewed for at leas one more season.

Are you excited to hear that The Flash and Arrow have been renewed?

