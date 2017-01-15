Clinton Global Initiative Shuts Down: Scandal-Plagued Clinton Foundation Losing Support

It has recently been revealed that the Clinton Global Initiative will be shut down. The “scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation” is losing support following Hillary Clinton’s presidency loss.

According to New York Observer, a large group of foreign government and wealthy donors contributed to the Clinton Foundation during the 2016 elections, leading to what critics believed was a conflict of interest. The Clinton Foundation shrugged it off, claiming that their charitable work was not a way for Hillary Clinton to market her brand for the presidency.

However, when Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election, the conflicts were reaffirmed and the New York Department of Labor became involved. Over 20 employees will be laid off, following the shut-down of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) main office in New York City.

Further, multiple foreign governments were stopping or significantly reducing their annual donations to the Clinton Foundation, including Norway and Australia. The Australian government stated back in November that it “has not renewed any of its partnerships with the scandal-plagued Clinton Foundation, effectively ending 10 years of taxpayer-funded contributions worth more than $88 million.”

The Norway government, who donated $20 million in 2015 to the Clinton Foundation, confirmed that they significantly reduced their annual donations.

The employees losing their jobs will be protected by WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which offers protection to employees and their families by requiring employers to provide a 60 day notice of layoffs. According to Doleta, employees are covered by WARN whether they are salaried or hourly workers, managerial, or supervisory employees. Business partners are not eligible for the protection.

The Daily Caller reported that the layoff will take effect on April 15, and many employees were already preparing for a layoff prior to Hillary’s loss, assuming that the Clinton Global Initiative would be criticized as a conflict of interest if Hillary would become President. Fortunately, some have already found other jobs or have at least began searching for new jobs.

The Clinton Foundation has been the target of Wikileaks for quite some time now. Wikileaks have revealed just how corrupt the Clinton Foundation management is, including the pay-to-play scheme. According to Inquisitr, of the many deleted Podesta emails were plans for the Clinton Global Initiative to meet with the King of Morocco in a pay-to-pay scheme.

The arrangement involved the King of Morocco to pay a $12 million endowment to show support for Hillary Clinton under the agreement that Hillary would make an appearance to a meeting.

Further, the Washington Post revealed how Wikileaks proved that Bill Clinton boosted his income using the Clinton Foundation. Glen Caplin, Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson, denied to comment, but did not dispute it. He did mention that the information was “hacked by the Russian government and weaponized by Wikileaks.”

A few months ago, the Clinton Foundation was found to be making unauthorized charges to donors who contributed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign through her official website. One lady in particular, Carol Mahre, made what was suppose to be a one-time donation to Hillary’s campaign.

Speaking of #Bills, @observer reported that Hillary Clinton's campaign is making illicit charges to Hillary supporters's bank accounts. pic.twitter.com/Sl3D5y0uDQ — Henry Hernandez (@han_del_) October 16, 2016

Throughout the month of March, Carol found three unauthorized charges from the Hillary Clinton campaign for a total of $94. These unauthorized charges occurred so many times that one of the nation’s biggest banks fraud department received nearly 100 calls a day. A source from Wells Fargo fraud department, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of job security, confirmed this news to New York Observer.

“We get up to a hundred calls a day from Hillary’s low-income supporters complaining about multiple unauthorized charges. We don’t investigate fraudulent charges unless they are over $100. The Clinton campaign knows this, that’s why we don’t see any charges over the $100 amount. They’ll stop the charges just below $100. We’ll see her campaign overcharge donors by $20, $40 or $60 but never more than $100.”

The source further revealed that the banks were refunding anywhere from $700 to $1,200 per day to victims of Hillary Clinton’s fraudulent campaign.

