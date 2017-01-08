‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Week 2: Nick’s Birthday Celebration Ends In Heartbreak For Four Girls

The Bachelor star Nick Viall celebrates his 36th birthday during the Week 2 cocktail party but amidst the cake and cocktails, Nick will get his first dose of girl drama that will end in some tearful goodbyes.

Although it’s only the second week of the season, emotions are already running high in the Bachelor mansion. During the episode that airs on January 9, fans will see Nick confront one of the girls for gossiping about him and he will question her motives – is she there for love or fame?

Warning: The Bachelor Season 22 spoilers ahead

Although the cocktail party doubles as a birthday celebration for Nick, he will eliminate one girl while the drinks are still flowing and then moves on to the rose ceremony where he will break three more hearts.

Who goes on the first round of dates, who talks about Nick behind his back, and which girls get sent home on Week 2? Get the low-down on this week’s spoilers below, along with two new preview videos from ABC and some intel on not one, but two villains who will emerge this season.

The second episode will feature two group dates and a one-on-one date. According to Reality Steve, three girls will go dateless this week (Whitney, Dominique, and Rachel) but at least they will be able to stay out of the drama — for now.

Both group dates both focus on relationships with one set of girls doing a bridal photos shoot (Danielle L, Taylor, Alexis, Sarah, Hailey, Vanessa, Corinne, Brittany, Lacey, Raven, Elizabeth W., and Jasmine) and the other girls (Astrid, Josephine, Jaimi, Christen, Kristina, and Liz) will act out a breakup at the Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles.

Spoilers indicate that contestant Corinne Olympios wasn’t happy that she didn’t get the skimpiest wedding dress during the “Brides and Bridesmaids” group date – that honor went to Brittany.

According to Yahoo TV, contestant Corinne Olympios will “do anything to stay on top” and in an effort to get Nick’s attention, takes her top off during the group date after-party (see video below).

The other girls are shocked that she stripped off in the pool and, just like that, Corinne becomes this season’s villain. However, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, contestant Vanessa Grimaldi may get pegged as a villain as the season progresses, so it could turn out to be a doubly-villainous season for Bachelor fans.

Although Corinne doesn’t win points with the girls, Nick seems to love her boldness — he gives her the group date rose.

All six girls on the other group date (Museum of Broken Relationships) keep their clothes on, but fans who have been wondering who slaps Nick this season will find out that it’s just Josephine acting out her fake breakup during the date. The slap doesn’t earn her a rose, though — Nick gives it to Christen.

After a one-on-one date that involves a ferris wheel ride and a boat ride with Danielle Maltby (she gets a rose), the girls prepare for the cocktail party, otherwise known as Nick’s birthday bash.

Reality Steve‘s spoilers indicate that before the party starts, Liz will start gossiping about her one-night stand with Nick. She tells Christen she slept with Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding and — shocker — Christen makes a beeline for Nick during the cocktail party and confronts him about sleeping with a contestant before the show.

If she thinks Liz has an unfair advantage, Nick will quickly calm her fears by having a rather tense conversation with Liz. Aside from being a bit taken aback that she shared their secret, Nick questions her motives for coming on the show.

Check out the video clip below to see the uncomfortable conversation between Nick and Liz. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Nick sends Liz home before the rose ceremony — after all, he can’t afford to have the other girls thinking he’s a one-night stand kind of guy.

By the time the rose ceremony rolls around, Nick is down to 21 ladies but only 18 roses. Fans can expect to see the tears flowing at the rose ceremony even though it’s only the second week — either the girls are extremely tired from filming or they are already emotionally invested in Nick after spending a very short amount of time with him.

Who goes home on Monday night? Spoilers point to Nick sending Elizabeth W., Hailey M., and Lacey M. home during the Week 2 rose ceremony.

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

