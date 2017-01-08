WWE News: Twitter Account Of Popular Fast Food Chain Continues To Gain Popularity With Matt Hardy GIF

Celebrating nearly 50 years as a fast food chain, Wendy’s has over 6,500 hundred locations worldwide. Originated by Dave Thomas, the restaurant is made famous from the “Frosty” shake, as well as the single, double, and junior variations of a hamburger. In addition, the company has grown to feature The Baconator, as well as menu items including chicken and many types of salad.

For a number of years in the 1980s, Wendy’s popularized the slogan, “Where’s the Beef?,” delivered by late actress and Chicago native Clara Peller.

Interestingly, this campaign ended up having ties to the WWE. Since the slogan became a cultural sensation, Peller was featured at WrestleMania 2 in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside her native residence in Chicago. Unfortunately, for her, it was not the most pleasant experience, as she botched the line after being introduced by “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

Since then, Wendy’s has not featured a campaign with a celebrity as popular as the famous slogan coined by Peller. However, they have used the massive ability to advertise through social media to effectively flow with the trends.

With Twitter being such a social media phenomenon, and “trolling” being the new-aged version of rudely eliciting reactions, Wendy’s have found a way to incorporate both elements in order to gain a different way of widespread recognition, as well as cater to their followers. Recently. Wendy’s has especially been publicized for their controversial forms of interaction with their followers.

Business Insiderrecently reported the interesting responses the company gives to disgruntled customers.

When a customer tweeted to Wendy’s, “you’re food is trash,” Wendy’s responded, “No, your opinion is though.” Another tweet asked Wendy’s, “can you find the nearest McDonalds?” Wendy’s responded with a picture of a garbage can.

On this same topic, a person tweeted to Wendy’s, “My friend wants to go to McDonalds, what should I tell him?” Wendy’s response: “Find new friends.” One person asked the public why they ate at Wendy’s because “their nuggets and burgers ain’t s**t smh.” Hours later, Wendy’s simply told the lady to “delete your account.”

This is not the only time that “delete” was used by Wendy’s via Twitter. Recently, the fast food chain kept their hilarious interactions with their followers when one of many wrestling references was used as a response.

When asked if Wendy’s has introduced the Broken Brilliance Burger yet, Wendy’s came back with a “Broken” Matt Hardy GIF, captioned, “First, we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants.”

@CaptainSlyian First we must delete the frozen beef patties from obsolete restaurants. pic.twitter.com/ZTjmKqcGki — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 8, 2017

Of course, this is generated from the absolutely incredible resurgence of Matt Hardy as a character in 2016. When first teaming, then feuding, with his brother Jeff Hardy in TNA, Hardy saw himself experiencing a slew of losses against his younger brother, unable to gain the upper hand. This caused a state of “brokenness” from Matt, with his new quest being to render Jeff “obsolete.” With blonde-striped hair and an accent mixed with Britain and eccentricity, Hardy was able to finally defeat his adversary – who he began referring to as “Brother Nero” – during the Final Deletion match.

Oddly, Matt rendering Jeff obsolete became the most exciting part of TNA, and pro wrestling in general. Both Matt Hardy’s “Delete!” chants, coupled with wife Reby Sky’s “Obsolete!” chants, (later assumed by Jeff Hardy), gained so much fan interaction that the rivaled brothers became partners again, and Matt became one of the most popular wrestlers in all of 2016. So popular, that there has been a great deal of talk that WWE may be interested in bringing back the Hardy Boyz.

It is indeed quite fascinating that Matt and Jeff Hardy would trip up on an angle that gained so much popularity late in their careers, but it is certainly worth enjoying it while it lasts. Obviously, for Wendy’s, they are enjoying it as well. However, it does not come as a surprise for followers of the Wendy’s page on Twitter, because they have been known to respond with a number of tweets displaying GIFs of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

