‘The Bachelor’ Vanessa Grimaldi Toxic? Cast Turns Against Her During Nick Viall’s Season [Spoilers]

The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi may seem like one of the more endearing contestants on Nick Viall’s season, but she’ll come off as toxic to her competition. The 29-year-old special needs teacher from Canada will manage to turn the cast against her as they all compete for Nick’s affections.

Warning: some spoilers for The Bachelor will be revealed below.

According to Reality Steve, Vanessa Grimaldi gets an unflattering edit when she’s seen warning Nick Viall about Danielle Lombard in an episode airing within a few weeks. When the other women in the house learn Vanessa ran to Nick, they aren’t pleased.

Steve notes in his podcast that the drama between Vanessa Grimaldi and Danielle Lombard hit the fan. Apparently, Vanessa goes to Nick with her “concerns” and tells him she thinks Danielle is fake. This was soon after Nick had a one-on-one date with Danielle in which she kept spilling out of her top. She received a rose from Nick, however.

Reality Steve talked about the incident in his audio recording.

“This is where, I guess during the after party, Vanessa kind of warned Nick about Danielle Lombard being fake — which was at the time, apparently, very suspicious because up to that point, Danielle and Vanessa were friends and were close in the house, and what not. This became an issue. This might be where we see Vanessa’s edit not so favorably because she is now using her time with Nick to talk him about other girls and we know that’s never a good idea.”

Did the one-on-one date Danielle had with Nick prompt Vanessa to show her claws? It appears that it’ll be game over for Vanessa after that date since Danielle did very little to cover herself up in spite of the other girls warning her about her breasts constantly popping out of her blouse.

Vanessa Grimaldi also makes enemies with Rachel Lindsay at some point when The Bachelor film in the Bahamas. Reality Steve explains in his podcast that the conflict arises during a group date in which Vanessa and Rachel get into “the big fight of the season.” He reveals that tensions are running high with only six girls left for Nick, and because Vanessa isn’t the most popular one in the house, the girls side with Rachel in their ruckus.

Steve surmises in his blog that the fight between Vanessa and Rachel occur when they’re in a room together. From what he’s heard from his well-placed sources, the fight got “heated” and they threw serious insults at one another.

“Hearing it got very heated and most were on Rachel’s side as they weren’t fans of Vanessa. Don’t know exact details of the fight other than it was the most talked about one of the season, had been building for a while, and these two slung barbs at each other pretty good. I know the Vanessa crazies (bc I already see them tweeting at me) will say others were jealous of her and Nick’s connection blah blah blah. Heard that’s not the case. Just means that during the 8 weeks this show filmed, she wasn’t all that liked by the others. It happens.”

Reality Steve continued in his podcast that just because Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t the most liked contestant this season, it doesn’t mean she’s a bad person. It wasn’t a good move on her part to bad talk her competition to Nick, but it seems to serve her well given the fact both Danielle and Rachel get eliminated while Vanessa stays!

The Bachelor 2017 airs Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC]