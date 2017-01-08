‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Gives Steffy An Irresistable Offer As Wyatt And Quinn Give Up

The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers become more interesting for the week as more drama, temptation, and surrender come to the Forresters in the popular CBS drama.

According to the International Business Times, fans of the show will be treated to make-or-break episodes as The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers for the week starting January 9 indicate more family drama.

First, Eric Forrester (John McCook) will offer Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) something she would find difficult to resist in exchange for getting back with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Apparently, Eric is lobbying hard to get the two back together again though it is still unclear as to what is ulterior motive is.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Eric & Quinn try to convince Steffy to reconsider her relationship w Wyatt. WATCH: https://t.co/Bdm5quYb6U pic.twitter.com/PErGjqmniQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 7, 2017

Aside from getting Wyatt back together with her, Eric is also trying to convince Steffy to return to the Forrester mansion and out of Thomas’ (Pierson Fode) loft but it seems like the effort was also a way to bring the two closer together if only physically.

Eric throws in more pressure on the enticing offer and shows Steffy a portrait of herself which Eric says would replace Quinn’s if she agrees to go back home.

"This house, this home, could be yours one day" -Eric

Will Steffy accept Eric's offer? #BoldandBeautiful @johnmccook44 pic.twitter.com/kzFHUo4Sb6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 6, 2017

Of course, fans do not need The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers to see that Steffy is stalling as the divorce of her marriage with Wyatt is still processing. Despite this, Eric is persistent at getting the two back together.

But even with a strong support from Eric, The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will be embracing defeat after sharing a couple of tequila shots with Quinn.

According to an article from Highlight Hollywood, the B&B episode on January 10 will showcase this exact moment where Wyatt admits that he cannot get Steffy back amid the processing of their divorce.

Even so, The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers reveal how Wyatt still tries to convince Steffy that he can offer more love and support for her than his brother Liam could during Wednesday’s episode of the show.

Other tempting offers elsewhere involve Bill and Brooke which Highlight Hollywood described as “heartfelt offer” that Ridge is unable to give her. There are a lot of things that can be gotten out of this though it is still uncertain whether or not Brooke will be swayed.

Meanwhile, The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers featured in the promo clip showcases how desperate Liam appears. Apparently, he wants to expedite the execution of his plan so much that he would even change the facts and go after Quinn.

“Now’s the time. We’ve got to expose Quinn. Do it now.”

This week, Ridge is ready to fight fire with fire to take down Quinn. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vJHxcbAvgS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2017

Because of this, Eric is led to believe that his wife was the one who came on to Ridge when it was actually the other way around.

Meanwhile, Eric unsuspectingly opens an opportunity for Ridge to exact his revenge at Quinn.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, this situation has two possible ways: Ridge could realize that sweetness can be more effective in getting what he wanted or he could “appeal to Quinn’s dark side” by tempting her with “sinful passion.”

Flabbergasted at his sudden change of attitude towards her, Quinn wonders why Ridge is acting that way though she cannot ignore the fact that she is somehow attracted to him and hates herself for allowing that second glance.

Whatever path he chooses, Ridge will definitely continue these subtle attempts to get Quinn to cheat on Eric where she’ll end up like as “a deer in headlights,” per the outlet.

Elsewhere in B&B, Thomas makes a comeback to Forrester Creations with Steffy serving as his boss.

The Bold And The Beautiful airs from Monday to Friday on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]