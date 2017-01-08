Grace Packer Murder Horror: Teen’s Mom And Boyfriend Accused Of Carrying Out ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’

On July 8, 2016, 14-year-old Grace Packer allegedly endured a horrific assault, rape, and murder at the hands of her adoptive mother and her mother’s boyfriend. Afterward, Grace’s remains were allegedly stored in the attic in kitty litter before being dismembered and dumped in the woods, where they were found by authorities last fall. According to investigators, the end of Grace Packer’s short life was terrifying and horrific.

“The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience.”

Bucks County investigators say that the suspects in the case, 41-year-old Sara Packer and 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan meticulously planned the murder of Grace Packer. In fact, as Fox News reports, it is believed that the depraved pair planned their unthinkable crime for roughly a year before carrying it out. Sullivan reportedly confessed his role in the murder of Grace Packer to police, and claimed that the crime came to pass because of a sick rape-murder fantasy shared by himself and Grace’s adopted mother.

Bucks County Prosecutor Matthew Weintraub confirmed this motive, citing court documents in the case.

“This was a sexual fantasy that was shared between Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer, and Grace Packer was the object of that rape-murder fantasy.”

As Fox 29 reports, the last hours of Grace Packer were truly more than anyone should ever have to endure, let alone an innocent 14-year-old girl.

The Probable Cause Affidavit in the murder case of Grace Packer details a crime that, to most, would be completely unthinkable. Allegedly, the 14-year-old was taken to a Quakertown home rented by her adoptive mother and Jacob Sullivan. Grace was wearing her pajamas and fell asleep in the car, but allegedly walked herself into the home with her Sara Paker and her boyfriend.

Once inside, Jacob Sullivan admitted repeatedly hitting Grace Packer in the face, causing her lip to split.

After the beating, Grace was taken to the attic by Sullivan and her adoptive mother. While still conscious, Grace was allegedly bitten and sexually assaulted by Sullivan, who admitted to taking Viagra before the rape. According to the affidavit, Sara Parker was sexually aroused during the assault and watched the rape of her adopted daughter for the purposes of sexual gratification.

Following the unthinkable sexual assault of Grace Packer, the 14-year-old was allegedly administered poison; she was then bound, gagged and left to die alone. Several hours later, Sara Packer and her boyfriend allegedly returned to check on Grace in the “extremely hot” attic, only to find her still alive. It was then that Sullivan told investigators that he strangled her to death. He claimed to investigators that he had to choke Grace “much longer than he expected” in order to murder her. In all, Grace Parker’s assault and murder took place over the period of roughly 18 hours.

After the alleged crime, it took Sara Packer until July 11 to report her daughter “missing.” As police investigated the disappearance, Grace Packer’s alleged murders apparently felt as though the pressure was increasing. After storing Grace’s body in the attic (packed in kitty litter to cover up the smell) for months, a police visit reportedly prompted the pair to try to get rid of the corpse. It was then that they allegedly dismembered the girl in a bathtub and dumped her remains in a wooded area, where it was discovered on October 31.

Just a couple of weeks before Grace was found dead and desecrated, Sara Packer had been caught on tape purchasing a bow saw and replacement blades.

In December, Sara Packer was targeted by law enforcement; investigators accused the alleged murderer of both both “hindering the search” for Grace Packer by not being forthcoming with investigators and moving away in secret, as well as of continuing to cash and keep Grace’s $700 per month disability checks. In all, investigators say that Sara Packer improperly kept $3,600 in benefits in her daughter’s name.

On December 30, months after the murder of Grace Packer, bother her adoptive mother and her boyfriend attempted to commit suicide by swallowing various prescription drugs. Both were hospitalized.

“… there is a notation on the medical record of Sara Packer that she had indicated to hospital personnel that she and Sullivan had entered into a ‘suicide pact’ prior to taking a combination of prescription medication.”

On January 7, Sullivan allegedly spilled the beans to hospital staff. He reportedly told several hospital employees that he murdered Grace Packer and that her adoptive mother had helped him commit the shocking crime.

On Sunday, Jacob Sullivan was arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of Grace Packer. He appeared before a judge and was charged with homicide, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, related conspiracy charges. The presiding judge ordered him held without bail.

Also on Sunday, just hours after the arraignment of Jacob Sullivan, Sara Packer was arrested. She is also facing charges of charges of homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit rape, but has yet to be arraigned in the case. She is also being held without bail.

While both Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan reportedly tried and failed to end their lives at the end of December, it is possible that the pair will ultimately get their death wish answered. Both could face the death penalty for their alleged roles in the murder of Grace Packer.

