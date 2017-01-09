Duggar Family Slammed For Facebook Post About Money Being The Root Of All Evil

The Duggar family might be wealthy after years of appearing on their own TV series, but the Counting On stars believe that a desire for money is a bad thing.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently shared a Bible verse on their family Facebook page that raised a few eyebrows. Some of the Duggar family’s fans called the former 19 Kids and Counting stars hypocrites for quoting 1 Timothy 6:10, which says that “the love of money is the root of all evil.” The Duggars’ Facebook post included a photo of a young girl showing her love of money by hugging a big pile of coins.

“And that is exactly why they were exposed for the fakes they are. Their love for fame and fortune,” one commenter wrote on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page.

Others dubbed the Duggars hypocrites and pointed out that the family has earned a lot of money from their TLC reality shows. There’s no word on what the family is being paid for their current TLC series, Counting On, but People reports that the Duggars earned $25,000 to $45,000 per episode of 19 Kids and Counting. Their reality show fame has also helped them sell books and land paid speaking gigs.

“If ratings start dipping, marriages are rushed and courtships develop and progress rapidly. It’s all about the ratings, which translates to ‘it’s all about the money,'” one Facebook commenter wrote in response to the Duggar family’s Bible verse post.

Just hours after they shared the Bible verse, the Duggar family reminded their fans to tune in for the January 16 premiere of Counting On.

Some fans of the family responded to the criticism of their wealth by arguing that it’s okay for the Duggars to have loads of money in the bank because 1 Timothy 6:10 only says that “the love of money” is evil, not money itself.

“That’s right – it’s not money (which just a tool) but the love of money. Great reminder,” one fan wrote.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar may argue that they aren’t in love with money, but there’s plenty of evidence that the couples does whatever they can to keep as much of it as they can in their bank account. As the Inquisitr recently reported, they save a ton of money by teaching their kids to have “servant’s hearts.”

The Duggar family believes that a willingness to serve others is an important character trait for Christians to have if they want to get into heaven, and the Duggar kids don’t have to go out into the world to prove they’re good servants; their parents let them do it at home by getting the kids to do most of the cooking, cleaning, and babysitting. In other words, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar don’t have to employ housekeepers or babysitters.

Time to clean house! ???? #allhandsondeck A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Apr 18, 2014 at 12:21pm PDT

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jim Bob Duggar also keeps more money in his wallet by having his kids help him with his real estate business. Jessa Duggar revealed that she and her siblings assist in the remodeling of her father’s “fixer-uppers” by laying tiles, performing repairs, and doing yard work. They even help out with bookkeeping and operating heavy machinery like dump trucks.

The Duggars also save money by having their kids forgo higher education. Joseph Duggar is the only member of the family who has left home to attend college, and he was only in school at Crown Bible College for a year.

Another way the Duggars pinch pennies is to purchase clothing and other items second-hand. In a TLC blog post, Michelle Duggar revealed that her family tries to “buy used and save the difference” whenever they can. They do a lot of shopping at thrift stores and flea markets, and they also use Craigslist to look for good deals on furniture.

We Duggars love us some thrift store shopping! Ya never know what kind of bargain you'll come across next! ???? #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 17, 2014 at 7:09am PDT

The Duggars used to be frugal out of necessity. Long before they became reality show stars and could afford the tin mansion that they currently reside in, the Duggars lived in a cramped house with just one bathroom. Jim Bob credits a financial seminar he and Michelle attended at church for helping him figure out how to support his super-sized family, and he believes that God now controls his finances.

“After we both heard the testimonies of God’s methods for finances, Michelle & I purposed to become debt-free. As we have chosen to trust Him, I have seen God provide for our family in ways that are supernatural,” Jim Bob said, according to LALATE.

The Duggar family obviously believes that a higher power is providing them with all the money that keeps coming their way, so this may be why Jim Bob and Michelle don’t think that they’re being hypocrites by judging others for desiring more of the green stuff.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]