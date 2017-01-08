NBA Trade News: Cleveland Cavaliers Score A Steal In Kyle Korver

The NBA, around the league and in NBA circles, were particularly shocked when the Atlanta Hawks traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks received point guard Mo Williams in return. A bulk of NBA writers are openly questioning why the Atlanta Hawks would trade a key piece to their success, to a team that doesn’t need any additional help. To the Cavaliers defense, injuries to J.R. Smith and Chris “Birdman” Anderson has the Cavaliers looking to add more pieces to their roster. But, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and even LeBron James have shown the ability to shoot the three point shot proficiently. Adding Kyle Korver to the mix only gives the Cavaliers more arsenal and it will only get better once J.R. Smith returns.

Particularly, this is why the Cavaliers got Korver as a key gem to help them on their quest to defend their NBA title from last season. The Cavaliers went from the hunter of the NBA to the hunted of the NBA; anything to stay ahead of of the curb in an NBA still ruled by the small-ball tactics of the Golden State Warriors.

Here, Sports Illustrated’s Rob Mahoney writes that Korvers shooting skills will only be enhanced by the passing of Cavaliers star James.

Even though Korver’s shooting gradually improved over the course of last season, its effect on a roster largely similar to the 60-win model appeared muted. Knocking down open shots was easy. Yet it was Korver’s role in creating those open shots that seemed strained. This is where Cleveland presents an entirely different kind of opportunity. In a certain sense, Korver will never have the chance to do the things for the Cavs that he did for the Hawks. A team with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love will never orient its action around Korver’s movement. This is ultimately for the best; a first-rate shooter can settle in with Cleveland as a beneficiary of visionary playmaking. Korver knows how to glide naturally along the three-point arc to create passing angles while James sets up his jump-shooting teammates with a timing and precision unlike any other passer in the league. R. Smith, whose thumb injury created a more pressing need for a player like Korver, shot 38.1% from three off of passes from James and 34.7% on all other long-range shots this season. For Love, LeBron’s passing was responsible for an even wider margin (43.3% via James, 36.8% otherwise).

When LeBron James played in Miami from 2010-2014, he was surrounded by an influx of talent ranging from scoring slashers, (Dwyane Wade) stretch four power forwards (Chris Bosh) and a few sharp shooting players (Shane Battier, Norris Cole, Mario Chalmers, Mike Miller and Ray Allen.) There, James enjoyed his finest seasons as a pro, winning two NBA championships and two NBA MVP’s. He further developed into the NBA’s best all-around players, developing a consistent jump shot while utilizing the talents around him. Allen, had a leg to stand on in his later stages due to James and his superior passing and basketball IQ. In Cleveland, James can give Korver an NBA title; something that has eluded him in his NBA career thus far.

The NBA has became a league that’s attempting to catch up with how the Warriors turned the NBA on its axial. The Warriors, led by Steve Kerr, has helped spearhead the revolution of utilizing perimeter shooters over those who like to attack the basket in the NBA. For the Cavs, the addition of Korver only enhances their chances of repeating. Winning an NBA title is hard. The Cavs adding Korver, though, shows that their quest to win another NBA championship is as serious as winning their first one.

