Social Media Should Embrace Caitlyn Jenner’s MAC Cosmetics Line Launch

Caitlyn Jenner has just launched her new MAC Cosmetics line both online and in stores, but there are some who are upset about this collaboration between Jenner and MAC Cosmetics and have taken to social media to voice their feelings.

In case you haven’t heard of Caitlyn Jenner before, Caitlyn was known as Bruce Jenner until she underwent gender transition and became Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn has always been very open when it comes to sharing her transgender journey and has done a lot of work for the transgender community, as the Inquisitr reported.

For instance, through sales that came from Caitlyn Jenner’s MAC Cosmetics lipstick “Finally Free,” which was launched in 2016, $1.3 million was donated to the AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. It was Jenner’s hope that this money could be used in order to ensure more civil rights advocacy as well as further healthcare access for those who are in transgender communities.

The Metro in the United Kingdom describe how “beauty lovers” bought Caitlyn’s new “Finally Free” lipstick from MAC Cosmetics and loved it, and weren’t necessarily thinking that the lipstick was an “ode to Jenner’s new identity.”

But now that Caitlyn Jenner has unveiled her new MAC Cosmetics line, The Metro note that trouble has broken out on social media websites, such as Instagram. MAC Cosmetics published a post on Instagram announcing Jenner’s new line of makeup that described how her new launch of cosmetics was aimed at people of all ages, all races and all sexes, which is MAC’s motto.

“Caitlyn Jenner’s collection continues her mission of sharing her transition with the world, championing All Ages, All Races and All Sexes. Here she explains how she encourages people to embrace life, in whatever form they choose! #MACCaitlynJenner is available now, in select markets. Contact your local MAC for availability.”

The Metro noted some of the Instagram responses to Jenner’s new MAC line included, “I’m done with MAC,” “This is all types of wrong,” “RuPaul only got a lipstick and she did way more for the community,” “I’m not gay bashing, it’s just weird,” “I will never buy MAC products ever again,” “Sad and ridiculous,” and “Disappointed.”

The publication also noted that 21 hours after the MAC Cosmetics time stamp for the Caitlyn Jenner Instagram post that there were 869,420 views at the time which have now shot up to 935,500.

There have been others on social media that have completely misunderstood the new Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics line and think that this is makeup meant only for transgender people. Some have questioned why MAC Cosmetics need to create a whole new line of makeup for the transgender community and have suggested that this may be a bias, but MAC Cosmetics have a long tradition of working with the transgender community which a few people may not be aware of.

Further, some of the comments about this new line have come from people who are not members of the transgender community. There have been many excellent responses from transgenders explaining to others that sometimes they would like to put on makeup that is designed for their face and for the transition they are going through without having their makeup appear too pancake-like. They state that they do not want to look as though they are appearing on stage when they are wearing it and that this new makeup suits them extremely well.

Most people are absolutely enamored with the new Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics line regardless of their gender orientation, however, and as The Metro described, wear it simply because it looks so good on them.

