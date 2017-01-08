How Did Pablo Escobar Die? The Mystery Behind His Death

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria is arguably the most celebrated drug lord in his home country, Colombia. Born in December 1949, he was among the most feared drug lords of his time. According to his chief assassin, John Jairo Velásquez, Pablo Escobar was responsible for the deaths of about 3,000 people.

John Velásquez was personally linked to the deaths of 300 people. He was apparently behind 200 car bombs detonated at the height if Pablo Escobar’s conflict with the Colombian government. He offered the following details about working for Pablo Escobar, while on an interview with the Mirror.

“You have to understand I was a ­professional killer. Whenever I took a life, I didn’t feel anything. Not shame, not sadness, not happiness, it was simply like a day at the office carrying out Don Pablo’s orders. Killing was too easy. I was in a war and they were killing my family, my friends and my colleagues. I found them beheaded and with hands and limbs cut off. We had to fight fire with fire. During the war when the Search Bloc (a specialist police unit set up to hunt for Escobar) took control of the morgues here in Medellín, they put my friends alive in the incinerators, they were throwing my friends alive from helicopters from more than 1,000ft in the rainforest. I found my friends with their knees, teeth and brain drilled. So we started to do the same, and more, under those war ­conditions because one has to have that mentality to survive. It was easy to kill. I had work to do, it was not a problem.”

Recalling his first encounter with the drug lord, Jairo Velásquez, also known as Popeye described Pablo Escobar as a larger than life figure even in person; describing him as quiet, but very intelligent. The following was his actual statement in relation to this.

“Despite how he is portrayed on film he was a very quiet man, a friend and a father-like figure. In all my years, he never threatened me once. I just did as I was told. And although he was not educated he had a supremely intelligent criminal mind. He just knew how people worked. Don Pablo was a very respectful man to those who gave it to him. He would capture people’s minds through the affection he could show them as a friend.”

On to the question of how Pablo Escobar died, there are numerous versions of this. According to the widely accepted account, Pablo Escobar was shot dead in 1993 while attempting to flee the authorities by running across a rooftop. But as for the person or people who actually pulled the trigger, this is still a mystery. According to official accounts, the Search Bloc, a special unit created by the Colombian government to take on Pablo Escobar was responsible for his death. It had the backing of the CIA, DEA and U.S. special forces.

The “Perseguidos por Pablo Escobar” group, also known as Los Pepes or People Persecuted by Pablo Escobar in English, is also alleged to have been involved in his killing. The group was comprised of former disgruntled associates of Pablo Escobar, and was regarded as a breakaway faction of his cartel. Los Pepes is said to have been funded by the rival Cali cartel. It rivaled Pablo Escobar’s cartel in sheer violence. According to Diego Fernando Murillo, aka Don Berna, a high ranking member of Los Pepes, the group had joined the Search Bloc when Raiding Pablo Escobar’s hideout.

He alleges that his brother, Rodolfo, shot Pablo Escobar in the head with an M-16 assault rifle. That said, the drug lord’s son, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, who is presently named, Sebastián Marroquín, recently stated in an interview with that his father took his own life. According to Juan Pablo’s account, his father told him on numerous occasions that he would rather commit suicide than be captured alive. This is as reported by Yahoo.

