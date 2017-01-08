2017 Golden Globes Winners: Who Walked Home With The Awards?

The Golden Globes have come and gone with a spectacular cold open from Jimmy Fallon that did not disappoint, but who were the 2017 Golden Globes Winners for the night? There were definitely some upsets, like Hugh Laurie taking the Best Supporting Actor award from not one, but two nominees from the favorite The People v. O.J. Simpson. Jimmy Fallon had to improvise as his first teleprompter broke, leading to an awkward joke about Ryan Gosling’s male parts (Fallon said, “pianist,” just to be clear), but that’s what the Golden Globes are known for. That, among several other moments, is going to have Twitter exploding in the morning.

#GoldenGlobes: Watch Jimmy Fallon ad-lib his opening monologue after the teleprompter malfunctions https://t.co/6xAQpyikLp pic.twitter.com/Gk3Q048kKA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

As expected, La La Land pretty much swept their categories, taking home awards for all seven of its nominated categories, including Best Actor (musical or comedy), Best Actress (musical or comedy), and Best Director, making it the winningest entry of the night.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Moonlight

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Casey Affleck in Manchester By The Sea

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Isabelle Huppert in Elle

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

La La Land

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emma Stone in La La Land

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ryan Gosling in La La Land

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Zootopia

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Elle

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Viola Davis in Fences

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Damien Chazelle for La La Land

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Damien Chazelle for La La Land

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Justin Hurwitz for La La Land

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz in La La Land

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Crown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Claire Foy in The Crown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Atlanta

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Tracee Ellis Ross in Black-ish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover in Atlanta

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sarah Paulson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olivia Colman in The Night Manager

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager

One last winner was Meryl Streep, who took home the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award. Without comment, her acceptance speech is presented below.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]