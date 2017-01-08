2017 Golden Globes Winners: Who Walked Home With The Awards?

The Golden Globes have come and gone with a spectacular cold open from Jimmy Fallon that did not disappoint, but who were the 2017 Golden Globes Winners for the night? There were definitely some upsets, like Hugh Laurie taking the Best Supporting Actor award from not one, but TWO nominees from the favorite The People v. O.J. Simpson. Jimmy Fallon had to improvise as his first teleprompter broke, leading to an awkward joke about Ryan Gosling’s male parts (Fallon said, “pianist,” just to be clear), but that’s what the Golden Globes are known for. That, among several other moments, is going to have Twitter exploding in the morning.
#GoldenGlobes: Watch Jimmy Fallon ad-lib his opening monologue after the teleprompter malfunctions https://t.co/6xAQpyikLp pic.twitter.com/Gk3Q048kKA
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017
As expected, La La Land pretty much swept their categories, taking home awards for all seven of its nominated categories, including Best Actor (musical or comedy), Best Actress (musical or comedy), and Best Director, making it the winningest entry of the night.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Moonlight
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Casey Affleck in Manchester By The Sea
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
La La Land
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Emma Stone in La La Land
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ryan Gosling in La La Land
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Zootopia
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Elle
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Viola Davis in Fences
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Damien Chazelle for La La Land
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Damien Chazelle for La La Land
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Justin Hurwitz for La La Land
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz in La La Land
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
The Crown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Claire Foy in The Crown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Atlanta
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Tracee Ellis Ross in Black-ish
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover in Atlanta
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Sarah Paulson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Olivia Colman in The Night Manager
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager
One last winner was Meryl Streep, who took home the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award. Without comment, her acceptance speech is presented below.
At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]