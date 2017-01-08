Mandy Moore Talks ‘This Is Us’ On Golden Globes Red Carpet

This Is Us returns on January 10, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The first half of the season left viewers on the edges of their seats wondering what was going to happen to Toby, Kate’s boyfriend, and now, in preparation for the second half of the season, Mandy Moore is admitting that the next episodes won’t get any easier emotionally.

According to E! News, while speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet today in Beverly Hills, Mandy Moore, who is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globes award for her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama, said: “We’ve been off for five weeks and I know we left everyone with a bit of a cliffhanger, but the thing about this show is there are always crazy roller coasters of emotion and this episode is no exception.”

“I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment,” she said. “People want to feel their feelings and they’re able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people.”

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, Moore’s on-screen husband, was the one to break the news to Mandy about her nomination.

“I was home, I was awake, and I was getting ready to make coffee and my phone lit up with a text from Milo, my costar, saying, ‘Congratulations!’ I said, ‘Did the show get nominated?’ Then he didn’t answer me back, so I started frantically looking online and saw the news there,” Mandy recalled.

Mandy Moore wasn’t the only This Is Us cast member to get nominated for a prestigious award. According to Glamour, Chrissy Metz, who plays Moore’s on-screen daughter Kate Pearson, was nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film, and while most would be nervous about the nomination, Metz said she was just fine.

“I slept really really well,” Metz said. “I was just like, ‘It’s dinner with friends and we’re gonna hang out.'”

“You don’t understand,” Chrissy toldEntertainment Tonight. “I literally, like, two years ago, hid on this carpet to take pictures while all of the stars were inside and my friend was like you’re going to be here one day. And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK,’ and here I am! Somebody said my name, guys. And legitimately wanted to see me and wave to me. It’s so flattering and wonderful and surreal. Surreal!”

Chrissy also spoke about the winter premier, revealing that we will get to find out what happened to Toby in the first episode.

“Tuesday’s really soon. Tuesday is 48 hours, less than 48 hours away and you’re going to find out. You’re going to have an answer either way,” she said.

“There’ll be an uproar, I know that,” Metz said of fans if Toby were not to make it.

