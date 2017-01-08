CFP National Championship Game 2017: Clemson Vs. Alabama Point Spread, Live Stream, Time And TV Channel

The CFP Championship Game 2017 featuring Clemson vs. Alabama arrives on Monday evening as the two college football squads look to determine which team is the best of all this past season. Both won their semifinals games in convincing fashion to move on to the big game which will take place in Tampa, Florida. Will Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide add yet another title to their resume, or will quarterback DeShaun Watson help guide the Clemson Tigers to the title? Here’s a look at all the big game details including the Clemson vs. Alabama point spread, start time, TV channel and live streaming information.

As reported by NESN, the Alabama Crimson Tide will enter Monday’s National Championship Game in Florida as six-point favorites on the point spread listed via Odd Sharks. Some sportsbooks now have the line at 6-1/2 or seven points in favor of the No. 1 team in the nation. Heading into the matchup the Crimson Tide have been 10-4 against the point spread this past season while Clemson is 7-7 against the spread.

This year’s CFP National Championship Game will feature a rematch of the two teams in last year’s title game. In that matchup, Clemson lost 45-40 to Nick Saban’s Alabama team, giving the Crimson Tide yet another title on their resume. The school claims they have won 16 over the course of their history, while others indicate the number is lower than that. Nonetheless, it’s hard to argue with the success of this program, but also hard to ignore a Clemson team riding a four-game winning streak and a nice win over Ohio State to get to this game.

Back on New Year’s Eve, Clemson shut out the Buckeyes 31-0 in Glendale, Arizona, per an ESPN report. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had two rushing touchdowns and one thrown to guide the team’s lopsided win over Ohio State with over 71,000 fans in attendance. Receiver Mike Williams was also key with six catches and 96 yards in the victory.

Following the win, linebacker Ben Boulware talked about his team’s chances for winning their rematch.

“If we play to the Clemson standard and play at a high level and focused and prepared and having a great mind-set and mentality, we can beat anybody in the country.”

They’ll need to be at their best when they face the No. 1 team in the nation on Monday evening. Alabama got to the championship game after winning 24-7 against the Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup.

As reported by Vegas Insider, Alabama has been a juggernaut once again this season, winning 13 of their 14 games by double digits. The Bama defense is once again at the root of their success. They recorded touchdown No. 11 in their semifinals game when Ryan Anderson picked off Jake Browning’s pass and brought it back 26 yards for the score. That made it 17-7 at the half, and the Huskies were never able to add anything else to their point total. Now the Crimson Tide will look to smother the Tigers in similar fashion en route to another title.

To Clemson’s credit, they have offensive weapons such as Watson and Williams on their side. Watson has been rumored to be a first-round NFL draft pick as high as the top 10 by some analysts, while others have him going in the second round. How well he plays in the championship game could very well add to his draft stock.

As of right now, Vegas Insider indicated there’s an over/under proposition bet for total completed passes Watson makes with the number listed at 24.5 completions. The under is favored at -130 on the money line, while the over is at -110. Bettors can also place wagers on his total passing yards with 275.5 yards the number and -120 for the over or under available.

As mentioned, Alabama is favored to win by six points or more, after winning last year by just five. Monday night’s CFP National Championship also has a points total of 51 for the over/under bet at most sports books. There are a large number of other prop bets floating around including which player scores first. Among the listed options are Alabama QB Jalen Hurts at +600, Scarborough at +650, Watson at +700, and Williams at +750.

Monday’s Clemson vs. Alabama championship game has a scheduled TV start time of 8 p.m. Eastern Time. College football and sports fans can watch the matchup live on television via ESPN in hi-definition. The game can also be seen live streaming through the WatchESPN platform which is available for cable and satellite subscribers by logging into the app or website on compatible mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming media devices and video game systems.

Viewers without access to ESPN on their cable or satellite TV subscription can also watch the game live online for free. There’s an ongoing free seven-day trial of the SlingTV streaming channel service which includes ESPN and ESPN2 among its channels. More details are available at the SlingTV website for how to sign up and start watching the ESPN channels along with many other popular networks.

