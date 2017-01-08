Marijuana Use To Skyrocket At Golden Globes

Following the recent legalization of recreational marijuana use in California, the drug is expected to run rampant at tonight’s 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globes, which take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, have long been referred to as “the younger, drunker cousin of the Academy awards” and are known as one of the more party centric events of the awards season.

In the lead up to tonight’s event, owner of West Hollywood marijuana dispensary and proclaimed “pot dealer to the stars” Dina Browner has shed some light on use of the drug among the stars, explaining to the New York Post that many actors attending tonight’s awards ceremony are intending to imbibe.

Browner, who counts actors such as Charlie Hunnam and Whoopi Goldberg as well as rapper Wiz Khalifa as clients, has revealed the specific requests of one of tonight’s female nominees.

According to Browner, marijuana is necessary for the actress who uses the drug to help control her nerves in the stressful award ceremony environment.

“She asked me for indica [a strain of marijuana known for its relaxing properties] because she has social anxiety and gets nervous. If she wins, hopefully the cannabis will keep her calm in front of the cameras.”

While recreational use of the drug was only recently legalized in the state, marijuana has long been a common sight at Hollywood award ceremonies.

In 2014, comedian Sarah Silverman revealed she was carrying a vape pen full of liquid THC while chatting to E! Host Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards.

A year later, Jennifer Lawrence confessed to taking a bong hit prior to her arrival at the Academy Awards.

It’s not just younger actors who have admitted to using the drug to ease their awards show nerves, actor Susan Sarandon told Bravo host Andy Cohen that she has shown up stoned to almost all Hollywood events.

In a sign of the times, the goody bag for nominees at the 2016 Academy Awards included a top of the line vaporizer.

While the previous ban on non-medical use of the drug meant those looking to indulge were forced to discreetly pass joints on the smoking patio of the Beverly Hilton, according to awards show insiders the popularity of vaporizers has skyrocketed at recent awards shows.

“You go to wherever the e-cigarettes are being smoked and enjoy. Nobody can tell the difference, [except] that we’re passing our vape pens to each other. Cigarette guys don’t do that.”

This years Golden Globe nominees include several pro-marijuana advocates. Actor Donald Glover has previously confessed his love of the drug.

“I smoke weed all the time, I do edibles all the time, I’m always high.”

Fellow nominee Evan Rachel Wood famously tweeted “I cant smoke any weed right now. Damnit!” while pregnant in 2013.

While there is no doubt use of the drug enjoys a prominent position in California culture, many have suggested that it is the tedious nature of awards ceremonies that cause so many to turn to marijuana.

Speaking to the New York Post, a regular on the awards circuit explains his theory behind the use of the drug.

“These events are so long and drawn out, it could be that weed is the thing that makes them tolerable.”

The source continues on the often intense environment at awards ceremonies.

“A red carpet is the best place to be stoned. I walked one completely high. Marijuana improved the experience of cameras going off, people smiling, music blasting and reporters stepping up with microphones. Everything gets better with pot. Food tastes better and the red carpet feels better.”

While the use of marijuana in California is predicted to skyrocket following the legislative changes, it is anyone’s guess what high-level impacts this will have on the awards circuit.

[Featured image by Jordan Strauss/ AP Images]