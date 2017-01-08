The First Details Of ‘The Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’ Musical Crossover Are Here

Fans of CW’s ‘The Flash’ have begged its producers for a musical crossover with ‘Supergirl’ for the past year. Finally, their prayers have been answered because a musical crossover is on the way!

On Sunday, executive producer of the “Arrowverse,” Greg Berlanti spoke to reporters at the CW’s Television Critics Association winter previews and revealed the first details about the script and the villain who will induce the endless singing.

Berlanti revealed that the script for the crossover will be finished as soon as this weekend. For their antagonist, they’ve opted to bring in the Music Meister, who was originally created for the animated series, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, according to IGN.

Music Meister subjects his victims to mind control with his high pitched singing. How he will fit into The Flash’s and Supergirl’s current arcs is yet to be revealed. The musical villain was originally voiced by Neil Patrick Harris in the animated series and, needless to say, Berlanti was asked if they would nab Harris for the live-action version.

“We haven’t gone about casting yet. It’s the right question, though!” answered Berlanti.

Producer, Andrew Kreisberg added later, “We’re certainly huge fans of him and as the casting process proceeds we’ll see what happens.”

For those wondering if a musical episode is a good idea, consider the following merits of the cast members.

The Flash star, Grant Gustin has many musical ties. Before he landed the leading role on the hit CW show, Grant had a recurring role on Glee as bad-boy, Sebastian Smythe. Prior to that, Grant toured the country in the Broadway revival of West Side Story. He’s also an award-winning tap dancer.

Although it’s nice to know that the star will be able to contribute musically to the crossover, Grant is far from the only Flash cast member with singing talent. In fact, most of the main cast members have impressive vocal abilities.

Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West, Barry’s surrogate father originated the role of Tom Collins in the broadway version of Rent. Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon grew up in the theater world and landed roles in several national productions. He also has a band and composes his own music.

Then there’s Tom Cavanagh, who’s played multiple versions of Harrison Wells. Long before he was cast as The Flash’s central antagonist, Tom was cast in the broadway revival of Shenandoah, though that’s far from is only credit. And you can’t forget about Keiynan Lonsdale who portrays Kid Flash. Prior to joining The Flash, Keiynan held a recurring role on ABC’s Dance Academy. He has also released one album.

Supergirls’ star is just as musically inclined. Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Zor-el, also had a recurring role on Glee during its latest seasons. Benoist was cast in the role of Marley Rose, during the fourth season and stayed on until season 5.

With that being said, everyone isn’t exactly sold on the idea of a musical crossover.

Many fans have expressed reluctance to get on board with the musical in fear that it will come across as cheesy or that it will take vital time away from more important stories.

But with cast members as musically inclined as each respective cast, a musical would utilize the casts’ many talents in ways there aren’t currently. Thankfully, the show runners have chosen a villain that will hopefully make the musical make sense.

There is no word yet on when the musical crossover will air. Supergirl and The Flash return from their Winter hiatus on Jan. 23 and 24, respectively.

In the meantime, you can check out the exceptional musical abilities of the actors of the Arrowverse below.

Are you excited about this musical crossover? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty]