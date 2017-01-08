‘The Voice’ Auditions 2017: Do You Have What It Takes?

The Voice auditions are fast approaching. Maybe you have always dreamed about becoming a singing sensation or maybe you just want the opportunity to possibly meet one of your favorite celebrities. If you are considering auditioning for the hit television show, now is the time to start planning for the next round of auditions.

So far, there have been four open audition dates and places announced throughout the United States for 2017. If you want to be a contestant on The Voice this year, here is your chance! Here are the audition dates and addresses, as listed on the show’s official website.

Nashville, TN

January 14, 2017

Music City Center (5th Avenue entrance)

201 5th Avenue S., Nashville, TN 37203 Chicago, IL

January 21, 2017

Navy Pier (Festival Hall A)

600 East Grand Ave, Chicago IL 60611 Las Vegas, NV

February 4, 2017

Las Vegas Convention Center (Exhibit Hall S3)

3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Baltimore, MD

February 25, 2017

Venue To Be Determined

Mark your calendars now if you want to audition for The Voice. Be aware, however, that you cannot simply just walk into the audition and expect to have your voice heard. There are other steps you must go through first before you get your chance at being on the show.

The first thing you have to do is create an artist account on the show’s official website. You will be given an Artist Account number and must confirm your e-mail address before you can customize your profile and officially select your audition date.

A week before the audition date, you will receive an Artist Audition Pass which you must bring to your audition, along with photo ID.

If you are just going to audition because you want to meet a celebrity judge, you might want to reconsider, according to Heavy, which urges contestants to “keep in mind that the celebrity coaches will not be present during these auditions.”

You have to get through the preliminary auditions before you get a chance at being on TV and performing in front of the celebrity judges. Of course, it is always a fun experience to go through the process and telling your friends you auditioned for The Voice gives you instant bragging rights, so it could be worth the shot.

Contestants must be at least 13 years old by March 24, 2017, and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The website for The Voice has a complete list of eligibility requirements.

Those who receive callbacks will be scheduled a date and time to come back. Prepare three songs for this audition. If you successfully get through this audition, you will have the chance to sing in front of The Voice’s celebrity judges.

If there is no way that you can make it to one of the open auditions, you still have a chance of getting on the show! The Voice accepts auditions through video submissions which you can submit online or by mail. There is no deadline for video audition submissions; you can record and send in your video audition today or do it months from now. Video audition submissions provide more flexibility for those who are operating on a strict time frame or who live too far from the open audition locations.

It looks like 2017 will be a great year for The Voice. According to The Wrap, the judges for the show’s 12th season will include Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

The 13th season will feature the return of Miley Cyrus as a judge, with additional judges to be “named at a later date.”

The newest season of The Voice begins airing on February 27, 2017. Will you be on the show?

