Cho Seung Woo And Bae Doona: K-Drama Stars Of ‘God’s Gift – 14 Days’ And ‘Sense8’ In Talks With TVN For Upcoming Series ‘Forest Of Secrets’

The year 2016 was one of the best years for K-dramas with hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, W, Shopping King Louis, Doctors, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo either dominating domestic viewership ratings, international viewership, or both. However, if there is one Korean television network that did better than the rest, it would easily be the Total Variety Network (tvN).

In the span of one year, from 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017, tvN aired 11 K-dramas that got high viewership ratings for a Korean cable network and international attention. They are Cheese in the Trap, Another Oh Hae Young, Let’s Fight Ghost, Drinking Solo, Reply 1988, Signal, Dear My Friends, The Good Wife, The K2, Goblin, and Cinderella and the Four Knights. Out of all of them on the list, Reply 1988 has the highest viewership ratings for any Korean cable television show in Hallyu history, but it might be dethroned by Goblin, which has the highest content power index of all K-dramas in 2016. It is coincidence that both K-dramas happen to be swing K-dramas from year to year.

With the success tvN enjoyed in 2016, K-drama actors and actresses will more than likely be willing to star in one of their upcoming dramas. With that in mind, both Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona are in talks with tvN to star in an upcoming K-drama, Forest of Secrets.

Both Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona’s involvement in the upcoming tvN K-drama Forest of Secrets were first made known through rumors. However, tvN came forth clarifying that they indeed sent offers to them to at least appear in the drama, as reported by Soompi. A representative of the Korean cable channel provided an official statement to media on the matter.

“We have sent both Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona an offer [to appear in the drama]. We are currently in talks with both of them with the conversation being mostly positive. There are no confirmations regarding cast lineups. “Details like when the first filming or script reading will be have not been set, but the drama is expected to air in mid-2017.”

Even Bae Doona’s agency, Saetbyul-dang Entertainment, spoke on Doona appearing in Forest of Secrets. Their statement further solidified that her agency and tvN are currently in talks.

If both Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona do indeed agree to be a part of Forest of Secrets, it will be their first K-drama roles in quite some time. For the former, it will be his first since 2014 when he played Ki Dong Chan in the K-drama God’s Gift – 14 Days. For the latter, it will be her first since 2010 when she played Na Jin Jin in the K-drama Gloria. Bae Doona’s acting skills will not be rusty, even though her last K-drama was in 2010, as she is one of the eight main characters in the current Netflix drama Sense8.

Very little is known about the upcoming tvN K-drama Forest of Secrets. However, we do know that it is a thriller, and that an emotionless prosecutor uncovers secrets with the public prosecutor’s office and sets out to hunt down the real culprit. We also know it is being considered for tvN’s lineup for the first half of 2017.

Until then, K-drama fans can check out Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona’s in the K-dramas, God’s Gift – 14 Days and Gloria. They both can be viewed on DramaFever and Viki.

[Featured Images by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)]