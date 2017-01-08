New ‘Harry Potter’ Web Series About Hermione Granger Launching Next Week

Alert, all fans of the wizarding world: a new Harry Potter web series is coming, and it focuses on the post-Hogwarts life of Hermione Granger. The series is entitled Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis, a re-imagining of the classic Harry Potter and the… title format.

A teaser article about the Harry Potter web series by Black Girl Nerds reveals some major key plot points in the series. The plot summary is as follows:

“Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis features a black Hermione who wakes up at 25 and decides that she doesn’t want to stay with Ron Weasley, remain in the UK, or grow up to be Minister of Magic. Instead, she moves to LA where she reconnects with her old Hogwarts roommate, Parvati Patil, her witty, feminist Muggle cousin, LaQuita Granger, and Draco Malfoy. She also meets a couple of new friends, including an Ilvermorny grad/hacker named Juniper Diaz.”

During the epilogue at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Hermione is revealed to have married and had a daughter with Ron Weasley. Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis is set before these events but after the final Battle of Hogwarts during Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Additionally, the web series takes inspiration from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in which it is revealed that Hermione Granger grows up to serve as Minister of Magic.

While Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis will certainly depart from canon, it also retains some key characters from the Harry Potter series. Parvati Patil was a side character in the Harry Potter books and Draco Malfoy was one of the main antagonists. After serving as a Death Eater for Voldemort (not to mention extensively bullying Harry Potter as well as Ron and Hermione), Draco and his family defected from Voldemort’s side during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Draco’s presence in Los Angeles in the Hermione Granger web series contradicts his canonical timeline in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows depicts Draco dropping off his son Scorpius Malfoy to board the Hogwarts Express, and Cursed Child establishes that Draco works alongside Hermione in the Ministry of Magic.

Juniper Diaz and LaQuita Granger, on the other hand, are original to the Hermione Granger web series and are not part of the Harry Potter canon. While the North American wizarding school Ilvermorny has never made an appearance within the Harry Potter films or books, J. K. Rowling has written at length about its history and the school is mentioned in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a 2016 film set in the Harry Potter universe.

The upcoming Harry Potter web series is produced by Sunshine Moxie Entertainment, which released a short minute-long preview trailer of Hermione Granger and the Quarter Life Crisis last week.

In the trailer, Hermione delivers a voice-over about the decisions she made during the Harry Potter series and beyond: “I’ve made all the right decisions, but I’m starting to feel that the right decisions may have been the wrong ones. I’ve planned my way to a perfect life but lost myself along the way. I feel like someone else has been writing the ending for me, and it’s wrong.”

The trailer shows shots of Hermione’s new life in Los Angeles, with plenty of subtle nods to Harry Potter – she is shown drinking a magical drink that gives her a mustache, looking disdainfully at Draco Malfoy at a party, and preparing ‘No-Maj’ (non-magical) meals.

The cast and crew list on the official website for the upcoming Harry Potter-based web series indicates that the only characters will be Hermione, LaQuita, Juniper, Parvati, Draco, and another character named Kang Tae Joon. If this is the full cast list, then Ron Weasley and Harry Potter will not be appearing at all.

Season One of the Harry Potter web series will premiere January 16, 2017.

[Featured Image by Pottermore]