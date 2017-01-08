Ohio Township High School Student, 15, Dies In House Fire After Hydrants Freeze Over

A Pennsylvania teenager succumbed to the flames that ripped through her home as firefighters desperately raced to get to her in time.

The remains of 15-year-old Hannah Milbert were removed from the wreckage of her Ohio Township residence on Saturday evening, so says a report from the Daily Mail. Crew members from Allegheny County Emergency Services claim their rescue efforts were hindered due to the winter evening’s low temperatures, which neared 9 degrees in some areas of the state, freezing over fire hydrants that were necessary to douse the blaze.

UPDATE: A 15-year-old girl was killed in a fire in Ohio Township last night: https://t.co/oMsDcGFb92 (Photo: Avonworth School District) pic.twitter.com/Kc3x1ALHvD — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) January 8, 2017

Tanker trucks filled with water were ultimately brought to the scene to assist the firehouse workers, but at around 10 p.m., nearly four hours after they were first called to the 200-block Wible Lane home, Hannah’s body was found. A bus from tri-state transportation mecca Port Authority was also said to have been shuttled out on the street outside of the Milbert residence to serve as a “warming station” for firefighters who were battling the conflagration.

An official cause of the fire has yet to be released by the county’s Fire Marshall office, but Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown relayed to the media that it may have began in the laundry room of the Milbert’s home, which was located in the basement. Additionally, it is unknown if there were any working smoking and/or fire detectors inside of the residence at the time of the incident.

On Sunday, representatives for the Avonville School District remembered Hannah, who attended Avonville School District, as a star athlete who never let her love of soccer get in the way of her educational accolades.

UPDATE: Avonworth High School IDs star soccer player as victim in Ohio Township fire. https://t.co/dnCvpeIft2 pic.twitter.com/2JJ9DLDHh4 — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) January 8, 2017

“The entire Avonworth School District community is heartbroken with news of Hannah Milbert’s passing,” they expressed on their Facebook page.

“Hannah was an amazing young lady who impacted everyone who knew her. Whether in the classroom where she excelled as an honor student, on the soccer field as a star goalie or serving with friends in her Girl Scout troop, Hannah truly was a special, accomplished young woman. The whole Avonworth community grieves the tragic loss of such a bright spirit.”

The district also planed to have grief counselors at the ready at Avonworth High “on Monday and beyond as needed for [emotional] support.”

“We encourage everyone to hug your loved ones a little tighter,” they implored in closing, “as we grieve the loss of Hannah together.”

A GoFundMe page for Hannah Milbert’s parents, who were home with their daughter at the time of the fire, but managed to escape unharmed, was posted on Sunday to assist them in their time of need. As of this posting, it had raised nearly 40,000 of its $70,000 goal. Neither guardian was available for comment.

In related news, a house fire in Tennessee completely destroyed a residence in the town of Strawberry Plains, but luckily, no injuries were reported in the blaze.

No injuries reported in Strawberry Plains house fire https://t.co/UU6w0cpm83 pic.twitter.com/rMkhaC0iF7 — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) January 8, 2017

WATE, an ABC affiliate in the Southeast state, reports that the New Market Volunteer Fire Department were first alerted early Sunday morning about a “fully-involved” house fire on Blue Springs Road. Once they arrived, fire workers noticed that the entire residence was completely ablaze, and fought back the flames for nearly two hours before finally being able to best the destruction.

The wood-framed home was said to have been inhabited by a resident and a guest at the time of the fire, but both were able to depart the building completely unharmed. The house, however, was said to have been a “complete loss.”

A total of 17 firefighters were needed to control the fiery scene. No word on how the blaze started from the firehouse or the persons who were inside of the home.

