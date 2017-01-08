Demetria Obilor Pictures: Photos Of Las Vegas Television Reporter Dubbed ‘Traffic Bae’ Go Viral

Demetria Obilor may be known mostly as the reporter who tells Las Vegas residents what traffic delays they should be expecting, but pictures of the shapely television personality have now gone viral across the country and earned her the moniker #TrafficBae.

The KLAS-TV traffic reporter is the latest working professional to go viral thanks to some revealing Instagram pictures. While Obilor isn’t sharing anything particularly racy online, the pictures of her form-fitting work attire have earned her fans well beyond the walls of Sin City.

This week, many people have started circulating pictures of Demetria Obilor online, and have even dubbed her #TrafficBae.

Idk bein silly #tbt # A photo posted by Demetria Obilor (@demetriaobilor) on Feb 12, 2015 at 8:12pm PST

It helps that Obilor is giving the internet plenty of material to work with. She has posted dozens of pictures online showing off her workout and her work attire, which have found their way to fans.

Demetria Obilor has shared more details about herself on her personal website, writing that she is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Kansas. Obilor moved to Las Vegas with her family in 2005.

Obilor has worked her way up from a behind-the-scenes role to an on-screen star.

“While attending the University of Kansas, I worked at the NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Mo. as a production tech. After graduation, I was promoted to morning traffic reporter. “I now work at KLAS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, as the morning traffic anchor.”

Many people compared the sudden rise in interest for Demetria Obilor’s pictures to another professional who suddenly went viral in 2016. Atlanta teacher Patrice “Tricey” Brown went viral for her series of Instagram pictures of on-the-job attire, earning her the title of of “sexiest teacher” on the internet. And while Obilor is the #TrafficBae, Brown was known as the #TeacherBae.

The fourth-grade teacher had posted a number of posed pictures of herself wearing tight-fitting outfits and high heels inside her classroom. After the photos went viral, thousands of people shared the shots and many left adoring comments.

But the pictures also sparked some controversy, with some voicing the opinion that her outfits were too racy for a classroom of 10-year-olds.

“She wouldn’t be teaching my child dressed like that … there’s a time and a place for everything and in the classroom is not it. Taking selfies in the middle of the classroom,” one person wrote.

Patrice “Tricey” Brown seemed taken aback by the sudden attention, scrubbing her Instagram page of most photos and posting an image with the phrase “This Too Shall Pass.”

Brown later spoke publicly about the attention, showing a bit of regret that the photos distracted from her work in the classroom.

“I just wish they would respect me and focus on the positive and what truly matters, which is educating the children of the future generations and providing and caring for them,” Brown told the Daily Dot, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta Public Schools also addressed the controversy, noting that Brown was counseled on her use of social media.

“She was given guidance regarding the APS Employee Dress Code of Ethics for educators, and she has been cooperative in addressing her presence on social media,” the APS said in a statement.

It’s not clear if the sudden rise of the #TrafficBae has actually drawn the attention of Demetria Obilor. While she had written a few gracious comments to fans sharing her pictures on Twitter, the Las Vegas traffic reporter didn’t make any other statements about her sudden fame.

More photos of Demetria Obilor can be seen on her Instagram page.

[Featured Image by Demetria Obilor/Instagram]